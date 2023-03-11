Tom Hoge understands just how fast momentum can change in the game of golf. Facing the prospect of failing to make the cut in the Player Championship, Hoge birdied the 17th hole of the second round to get inside the cut line.

Tom Hoge sets a NEW COURSE RECORD at TPC Sawgrass with a sensational round of 62! 🔥 📺: #THEPLAYERS | @NBC and @peacock pic.twitter.com/3LSXyMvMRD — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) March 11, 2023

Hoge breathed a sigh of relief, and took advantage of his situation by firing an 10-under-par 62 and setting a course record at TPC Sawgrass in the third round of the Players Championship. Hoge put together a scorecard with 10 birdies and no bogeys as he vaulted within hailing distance of tournament leader Scottie Scheffler.

Several players held the previous record of 63, but none had ever been able to record a 10-under round until Hoge birdied the par-5 9th hole to deliver his final score of 62. (He started on the back nine.)

Tom Hoge nailed a 10-foot putt to finish the round. Hoge was surprised he was in a position to play the weekend rounds of the tournament after opening the tournament with a round of 78. He fired a 68 in the second round and made the cut on the number.

“Such a weird day. At one point I was booking a flight to head home this afternoon because it was looking like I was missing the cut,” Hoge said during his post-round interview on the Golf Channel. “Perfect conditions out here at Sawgrass. I just tried to go freewheel it and have some fun, and hit it pretty well and made some putts.

Scheffler also had a brilliant round as he fired a 7-under 65 and is 14-under for the tournament. Scheffler has fired three sub-70 rounds, and he leads Min Woo Lee by two strokes.