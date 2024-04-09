As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft, there will continue to be endless speculation about what teams are doing and how they will attempt to improve their rosters for not only the upcoming season but the future overall. That includes the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the No. 22 overall selection in this year's draft.
The Eagles have been one of the more active teams since free agency began, most notably with their acquisition of former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. They also addressed some of their defensive problems by signing defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson and linebacker Devin White. This gives the Eagles the means of now being somewhat flexible in this year's draft, specifically with their first-round pick.
Most likely, the team will be looking at three positions, including wide receiver, in hopes of adding another weapon for Jalen Hurts and the offense. And even though they signed Gardner-Johnson and White, they'll still look at adding another defensive back and linebacker to the defense.
However, that doesn't mean the Eagles should be foolish with their picks and necessarily select a player just because he might be considered the best player available. Like with any team, Philadelphia has some needs that should be addressed, with this draft offering the opportunity to do so.
Now, here are two players that the Eagles should avoid in the 2024 NFL Draft:
Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
The Eagles were able to add some depth to their wide receiver room in DeVante Parker and Parris Campbell through free agency, but that's likely all it is. Of course, they still have AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, who each had over 1,000 yards receiving last season. But with wide receivers scattered throughout this draft, don't be surprised if they add to this position.
It'd be highly unlikely that the Eagles will get a receiver in the first round, as all the big names will likely be gone by their No. 22 pick, but from the second round beyond, starting with pick No. 50, they'll have some viable options.
One of those will be Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin, who they should probably avoid. Franklin spent just three seasons in Eugene, having a career season in 2023. He had his first career 1,000 yards (1,383) along with double-digit touchdowns (14).
Franklin is a speedy deep-threat receiver that could indeed be dangerous in open space. But his average blocking and smaller size (6-foot-3, 187 pounds), per NFL Draft Buzz, may not be the type of receiver the Eagles need, having already a similar receiver in Smith. Also, his nine drops last season are a bit concerning.
Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
It seems evident that the Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni are in need of defensive back help after the team finished 30th in points allowed and 31st in passing yards allowed last season.
Currently, the Eagles secondary has James Bradberry, who mightily regressed last season, along with Darius Slay, who missed five games with a knee injury. Outside of those guys isn't much production either in Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks, Isaiah Rodgers, and Tyler Hall.
The Eagles could likely be double-dipping in secondary options in this year's draft, selecting a corner and safety. One safety they should likely be wary of, however, is Kamren Kinchens out of Miami.
While Kinchens is a solid athlete and was one of the Hurricanes' best defensive players in the last couple of seasons, he certainly has his weaknesses. He tends to take poor angles at times in both the running and passing game, often putting himself in bad positions, according to Bleacher Report's scouting department. Every prospect has his weaknesses, like Kinchens, but the Eagles can ill-afford to make too heavy of a mistake in their secondary picks in this draft, making the Miami safety one to avoid.