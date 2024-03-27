After a few notable signings in free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles are now looking forward to the 2024 NFL Draft. If it's anything like what the Eagles have done over the last two seasons, it's likely they will be focusing on one side of the ball, that being defense.
In 12 of their picks in the last two drafts, eight have been focused on defensive players. That includes both of their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 in defensive tackle Jordan Davis and defensive lineman Jalen Carter, both from the University of Georgia.
With the No. 22 pick in this year's draft, there's a strong chance that the Eagles will be leaning toward defense once again. Defensively, they're likely looking at a slot corner or linebacker. However, offensively, Philadelphia could be looking at a swing tackle or a wide receiver, even a center. But in the end, sitting at No. 22 could simply come down to who they view as the best available player left on the board that warrants a first-round selection.
Nonetheless, here are three players the Eagles should target in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
It seems that the Eagles are in a bit of a transition year coming up, losing a few key players, whether that's due to free agency or retirement, or just overall how last season ended for the team. Either way, head coach Nick Sirianni is likely looking to make some needed changes for the upcoming season, and perhaps he's hoping the draft can help with that.
One player who could help would be Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins. Yes, the Eagles already have two starting corners in Darius Slay and James Bradberry, but they're also aging veterans. Plus, a few statistics likely don't sit well with Sirianni.
The Eagles ranked 30th in the league in opponents' passing yards (255.7), 32nd in passes per game (38.2), and 30th in points allowed per game (25.6), according to Team Rankings.
Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
Should Wiggins or even cornerback Cooper DeJean be off the board, or if Sirianni and his staff simply decide to go another route, then perhaps offense will be the way they go this year instead of defense. Texas' Adonai Mitchell could be available with the 22nd pick.
It probably wouldn't bother new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore if the Eagles added another weapon for Jalen Hurts to throw to. Hurts already has wide receivers AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert, and now running back Saquon Barkley from free agency. Adding Mitchell, who could very well end up being a WR1 in his career, would potentially put the Philadelphia offense over the top.
Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
Back in 2022, it was thought that the Eagles had found their replacement for Jason Kelce. Of course, Kelce stuck around for two more seasons, and Jurgens has found most of his playing time at right guard. In comparison, Jurgens has 709 snaps at right guard and 43 at center.
But it doesn't seem that Sirianni is quite sold on Jurgens replacing the now-retired Kelce at center just yet, according to AtoZ Sports. So, if he isn't sold, that puts the Eagles in a prime position to draft a center with their 22nd pick. And one of the best ones on the board and one worthy of a first-round pick is Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson.
Powers-Johnson is a massive 6-foot-3, 328 pound. The biggest evaluation concerning him would be how much has he studied or how much experience does he have doing the Tush Push?