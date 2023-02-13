The Kansas City Chiefs prevailed over the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly entertaining Super Bowl. However, the play on the field wasn’t the only thing catching the eye of NFL fans.

The field conditions were a hot topic among fans tuning into the game. Cameras caught a few instances where a player slipped while attempting to make a play or after making a play.

The field for the Super Bowl was not artificial turf, which has also been a talking point this season. The NFL spent $800K on maintaining a natural grass playing surface for this game. A playing surface the league spent two years preparing.

Despite the money and prep work, players did not seem happy with the field conditions. Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata ripped into them after the Super Bowl. “It was like playing on a water park,” he said.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also didn’t like the field. He blamed the conditions for injuries to Harrison Butker and Trent McDuffie during the game. “The turf picked up, and I would tell you that did have something to do with it,” Reid said.

The scenes from Sunday’s game are sure to fire up the debate over NFL playing surfaces. It’s a debate that raged during the season, and even ended up with an NFLPA grievance filed after Week 16.

Despite the issues with the playing surface, the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years. It’s their first since the 2019 season when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers in that year’s big game.