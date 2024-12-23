Golf fans were treated to some spectacular golf heading into Christmas this weekend. The PNC Championship in Orlando, FL, was held with 20 legendary golfers playing with a family member competing in a 36-hole scramble. Ultimately, Bernhard Langer and his son Jason repeated as champions of the event. But it did not come without drama as they squared off with Tiger Woods and his son Charlie in the final pairing.

The Langer and Woods families each posted opening-round 59s, tying for first. They then matched each other once again on Sunday during an epic round. Tiger's son Charlie Woods drained a hole in one the fourth hole, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Hilariously, Tiger then dropped a savage demand of him.

But the Langers were not to be deterred. The final pairing tied through 36 holes after each posted second-round 57s, setting up a playoff. The Woods birdied 18, the first playoff hole, but it was not enough. The elder Langer got a free read from the Woods miss and drained a lengthy eagle putt for the victory.

Afterward, the Langers were asked what it felt like to beat Tiger.

“Great question,” Bernhard responded.

“Oh, man, I've got to be careful what I say here,” Jason Langer said, chuckling. “I think it was an honor to play with him and to compete with them. You know, I think that's all I can say. It was a great day. I really enjoyed being out there with them.”

The win marked Bernhard and Jason's second in a row and fourth overall in the event's 13-year history. The 67-year-old German pro has dealt with a lot over the last year. Langer suffered an Achilles injury that cost him a chance at playing in his final Masters earlier in the year, but he has bounced back as well as possible.

Tiger is still not 100 percent himself, recovering from another back surgery. But the future of this event likely will lie in the Woods' hands.

“I'm convinced they are going to win this thing in the next few years. They are just too good,” Bernhard said.