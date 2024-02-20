The stop-motion show is coming back.

Get ready because more episodes of Pokémon Concierge are coming to Netflix.

The streaming announced Monday that production has started on the stop-motion animated series, Variety reports. This comes after they premiered last December and after it earned an Annie Award nomination in the Best Direction — TV/Media category.

About Pokémon Concierge

Concierge consists of short 15-20 minute episodes focused on the Pokémon Resort, an island full of relaxation and chilling out in the tropics. It features Haru (Karen Fukuhara), who visits the resort and becomes a concierge there. From this point, she meets many other Pokémon characters, including Psyduck.

NEW EPISODES OF POKÉMON CONCIERGE ARE IN PRODUCTION!!! 🌴 pic.twitter.com/XiJrY1vA4q — Netflix (@netflix) February 19, 2024

The show also stars Imani Hakim as Alisa, Josh Keaton as Tyler, and Lori Alan as Watandbe. Meanwhile, the Japanese voices are Non as Haru, Fairouz Ai as Alisa, Eita Okuno as Tyler, and Yoshiko Takemura as Watanabe, Y! Entertainment confirms.

Director Iku Ogawa said, “I am happy to let you know that we are now working on the new episodes for Pokémon Concierge! Life at the Pokémon Resort continues. Please look forward to it! Let's see which Pokémon will come visit as a guest this time!”

In terms of what we can expect on the island with new Pokémon in upcoming episodes, the director shed some light on it all.

“Because it's on an island and we are near water, there are a lot of water-type Pokémon that appeared,” Ogawa said. “In the future, maybe we'll have some more water-type Pokémon, but at the same time, maybe it'll be interesting if you do the opposite. For example, electric-type Pokémon are not really good near water, but maybe it's interesting if you bring them to a water-rich environment and see how they react.”

Season one ran for four episodes, so maybe this new Pokémon Concierge season will have more than that. Fans are hoping so.