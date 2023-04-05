Pokemon Stadium Confirmed on Nintendo Switch Online

A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Another N64 classic joins the Nintendo Switch Online collection as Pokemon Stadium becomes available starting next week, April 12, 2023, on the N64 service of the Nintendo Switch Online service. With this, Pokemon Stadium is the latest N64 game that gets released on Nintendo Switch Online.

Pokemon Stadium Goes Online and More!

This classic game will also feature online multiplayer functionality, letting players battle their teams of first-generation Kanto Pokemon amongst their friends and foes over the internet. Pokemon Stadium will be available to download for free on the Nintendo Switch Online service as long as you are subscribed to the membership and have purchased the Expansion Pass as well.

If you’re looking to play the game in multiplayer free-form fun, you can compete in a no-holds-barred battle with friends in the one to four-player Free Battle mode or party it up with a collection of nine minigames in the Kids Club. As funny as it’s called, the Kids Club actually has some pretty interesting games such as the Sushi-Go-Round Kitchen and Magikarp’s Splash!

Together with its multiplayer modes, Pokemon Stadium still has a single-player section where players can take on four elite tournaments or head back to the days of the Red and Blue version to challenge Kanto’s best trainers in Gym Leader Castle. Accomplishing both will unlock the challenge of battling the ultimate trainer in the game.

At the moment, we are still unable to verify if they will allow transferring Pokemon from Red and Blue in the Gameboy Service. As it stands, that was the selling point of the game back in the day where you could send your favorite Pokemon line-up from Gameboy to the N64.