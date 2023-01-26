Pokemon TCG’s upcoming latest expansion, Scarlet and Violet, is hitting the shelves come March 31 and the meta is looking to be shaken up again. We are here to share the Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet meta forecast and which will be part of the top once more. With Pokemon TCG’s powerful decks coming to dominate the TCG scene, which cards or engines should we be looking out for?

Top 5 decks to see in the Scarlet and Violet meta

5. Lost Zone Engine

We have seen how the Lost Zone engine works and we’re definitely not seeing the last of this just yet. The Lost Zone engine plays the combination of Comfey, Sableye, Cramorant, and Colress’ Experiment which can easily speed up your card drawing from your deck to provide you with what you need while granting you the opportunity to deal big damage early on in the game and be able to snipe out opponent Pokemon with low HP. This particular engine works well with the likes of Goodra VSTAR, Radiant Charizard, Zamazenta (Crown Zenith), and others that need speed drawing to set up their main attackers. While this deck is filled with single prize cards, there is a lot of advantage when it comes to playing the Lost Zone Box.

4. Gardevoir ex

Type: Pokemon, Psychic

HP: 310

Weakness: Darkness x2

Resistance: Resistance -30

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Ability

Psy Embrace

Description: As often as you like during your turn, you may attach a basic Psychic energy from your discard pile to one of your Psychic Pokémon. If you do, put 2 damage counters on that Pokémon. (You cannot use this Ability on a Pokémon that would be Knocked Out by this damage.)

Miracle Force

Damage: 190

Energy Cost: Psychic Energy x2, Normal Energy x1

Description: Heal all Special Conditions from this Pokémon.

In the Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet meta forecast, Gardevoir ex is the first engine from the Pokemon TCG latest expansion that we see that could make a big impact in the game. With its Psy Embrace Ability, you can accelerate energies easily from the discard pile to any of your Psychic Pokemon. You can include Kirlia with the Refinement Ability that lets you heal all Special Conditions from this Pokemon for an extra layer of protection. Pair this engine up with Zacian V with the Storm Slash attack that does 60 base damage and gains 30 more for each Psychic Energy attached, Galarian Articuno to accelerate energy and snipe your opponent’s low HP Pokemon, and a Gallade with the Buddy Catch Ability to get the Supporter card you need and hit opponent Pokemon with 160 damage while transferring energy to your benched Pokemon. Overall, this engine is something to watch out for as part of the list of Pokemon TCG’s powerful decks.

3. Miraidon ex

Type: Pokemon, Electric

HP: 220

Weakness: Fighting x2

Resistance:

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x1

Moveset:

Ability

Tandem Unit

Description: Once during your turn, you may search your deck for up to 2 Basic Lightning Pokemon and put them onto your Bench. Then, shuffle your deck.

Proton Blaster

Damage: 220

Energy Cost: Electric Energy x2, Normal Energy x1

Description: During your next turn, this Pokemon can’t attack.

The box legendary of Gen 9, Miraidonex, makes its presence felt in the Pokemon TCG latest expansion as one of Pokemon TCG’s powerful decks to watch out for. Speed is the name of Miraidon ex’s game. In the Pokemon TCG Scarlet and Violet meta forecast, we see the potential of Miraidon ex to really speed things up with the Tandem Unit Ability that lets you search up to 2 Basic Lightning Pokemon and place them on your Bench. You can utilize the Ampharos ex engine that has the Lightning Tail move that lets you deal 240 damage by discarding 2 Energy and recycling it with the Flaaffy that has the Dynomotor Ability that can allow you to attach a Lightning Energy card from your discard pile to one of your Pokemon. With the new Item card, Electricity Generator, you can look at the top 5 cards of your deck and choose up to 2 Basic Lightning Energy and attach them to your Bench Pokemon in any way you like. Other cards that work best for this deck would be the Raichu V which can deal massive amounts of damage and the Regieleki to snipe out your opponent’s low HP Pokemon for easy Prize card pickings. Best to go 2nd so you can set the pace and start attacking your opponents instantly with this crazy combination. Definitely a deck to watch out for in the foreseeable future.

2. Mew VMAX

Type: Pokemon, Psychic

HP: 310

Weakness: Dark x2

Resistance: Fighting -30

Retreat Cost: None

Moveset:

Cross Fusion Strike

Damage:

Energy Cost: Normal Energy x2

Description: Choose 1 of your Benched Fusion Strike Pokemon’s attacks and use it as this attack.

Max Miracle

Damage: 130

Energy Cost: Psychic Energy x2

Description: This attack’s damage isn’t affected by any effects on your opponent’s Active Pokemon.

In this Pokemon TCG meta forecast, we can still see that Mew VMAX would still be one of the most powerful decks even after Pokemon TCG’s latest expansion. The best card in the Fusion Strike expansion set came in the form of a cute and lovable classic legendary that is Mew VMAX The power of this card paired with Genesect V’s ability, Fusion Strike System, allows players to draw cards on command. This accelerates the deck easily and allows you to evolve to Mew VMAX in no time. With Mew VMAX’s Cross Fusion Strike, you can easily dish out 210 damage output by copying your Genesect V’s Techno Blast. With the use of a Power Tablet, you can have enough damage to even do a one-hit KO to VMAX opponents with ease.

1. Giratina VSTAR

Type: Pokemon, Dragon

HP: 280

Weakness:

Resistance:

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Lost Impact

Damage: 280

Energy Cost: Grass Energy x1, Psychic Energy x1, Normal Energy x1

Description: Put 2 Energy attached to your Pokemon in the Lost Zone.

VSTAR Power

Star Requiem

Damage: None

Energy Cost: Grass Energy x1, Psychic Energy x1

Description: You can use this attack only if you have 10 or more cards in the Lost Zone. Your Active Pokemon is Knocked Out. (You can’t use more than 1 VSTAR Power in a game.)

Not surprising to see it on the list as still the most powerful deck in the meta even with the Pokemon TCG’s latest expansion, Giratina VSTAR still overpowers all of the other decks and won’t be backing down in the foreseeable future. The Giratina VStar engine still has the power to break the standard deck format because of its Lost Impact move and by not having any weakness. It is difficult to Knock-out and is quote tanky for having a whopping HP of 280. This card is best paired with the Lost Zone engine that has Comfey equipped with the Flower Selecting Ability as well as Colress’ Experiment that adds more cards into Lost Zone, preparing for the Giratina VStar to come out and unleash 280 damage in one go, knocking out most cards in the meta. You may also add Leafeon VStar to help power up Giratina early on together with a combination of Heavy Ball and Peonia to get the cards you need since this deck runs on a lower count of cards.

We have yet to get our hands on the upcoming Pokemon TCG’s latest expansion and we are more than excited to see how they all combine to make the game feel better. Make sure to check in every now and then here on ClutchPoints Gaming for the latest updates, news, and events on everything and anything Pokemon! As always, best of luck, Trainers!