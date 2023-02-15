As mentioned previously, Zacian will be the highlight of Pokemon UNITE‘s celebration of Pokemon Day 2023. There have been numerous Pokemon UNITE datamine leaks that discuss how to get Zacian’s Unite License, its moveset, Ability, and more.

Pokemon Day 2023 in Pokemon UNITE

Zacian is the center of attention in Pokemon UNITE for Pokemon Day 2023. Speculations of it being paired with Zamazenta during Pokemon’s special day are getting more and more likely that it will not be happening as we near Pokemon Day 2023 happening this February 27.

Zacian’s Unite License will be available for all Trainers to obtain by completing Zacian’s Weald. While the duration or length of days and other numbered mechanics are still in question, this is how you can obtain Zacian’s Unite License as well as how to get the Rental Licenses as well as the Rental Holowear available for you to play for a limited time only:

During the event, you can obtain special gifts by starting an Adventure in Zacian’s Weald.

When you log in during the event, you can obtain up to {0} adventure dice per day. You can roll an adventure die to advance the same number of squares as the number rolled. When you land on a square, you will encounter a random Pokemon. In addition to being able to obtain a limited license and rental Holowear for that Pokemon, you will also unlock that square’s adventure mission. You cannot roll your next adventure die until you have completed the adventure mission for the square you are on. When you complete your first adventure, you can obtain a limited license for {0}. From your second adventure onwards, the trail will change into a circle. Each time you pass the goal square, you will obtain a completion reward for completing that lap, and then a new adventure will start. Landing on a bonus square will allow you to advance further by the number of squares shown on the bonus square. You can earn adventure achievements by meeting certain conditions. The maximum number of adventure you can obtain during the event is {0}.

As Pokemon Day 2023 is still being worked on and fast approaching, we’re also expecting the participation of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and Pokemon Legends: Arceus with a possible DLC, Pokemon GO Event Quests, Pokemon Masters EX Guest Trainer Event, and Pokemon TCG Live Updates as well. Until official announcements have been shared, take everything with a grain of salt.

Zacian’s Ability, Moveset, and Other Information

While there are no official descriptions of Zacian’s moveset yet, a famous data miner named @ElChicoEevee on Twitter shared the attacks that will be under Zacian’s arsenal:

Passive: Intrepid Sword

If the goal-scoring button is held down, the Pokemon with this Ability has its sword charged with Aeos energy, and for a short time, its basic attacks become boosted attacks. In addition, during the effect duration, the Pokemon can use a boosted version of one of its moves once. The longer the goal-scoring button is held down, the more Aeos energy is charged into the sword, lengthening the duration of the boost effect on basic attacks and moves. This Ability goes on cooldown after it’s triggered. Boosted basic attacks have an increased area of effect and deal additional damage proportional to the opposing Pokemon’s HP. When this Pokemon knocks out or assists in knocking out a Pokemon on the opposing team, that Pokemon will drop more Aeos energy than it normally would.

If basic attacks are performed consecutively within a set time, the effects of the second and subsequent basic attack stages will change as described below. (When the Pokemon is using a move, this set time is extended.)

Stage Two: The user deals damage to opposing Pokemon and decreases their movement speed.

Stage Three: The user deals damage to opposing Pokemon while restoring its own HP.

Stage Four: The user quickly draws near an opposing Pokemon and deals damage to it. All of the user’s move cooldowns are reduced.

Zacian’s confirmed moves as of the moment are as follows:

Slash

Metal Claw

Metal Claw +

Sacred Sword

Sacred Sword +

Quick Attack

Agility

Agility +

Play Rough

Play Rough +

Unite Move: Sovereign Sword

More information on Zacian's moves will be shared as soon as they are officially announced.