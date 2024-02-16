As fans patiently wait for the draft, blockbuster trades could take over the 2024 NFL offseason.

The Super Bowl is done, the 2024 NFL offseason is here and every fanbase is back to that sweet, sweet optimism for the future. While the NFL draft is still months away, free agency and trades will largely shape the offseason.

Blockbuster trades send waves through the NFL offseason every year. Some are more successful than others. But that doesn't mean GMs, coaches, and even fans aren't trying to find that one deal that will get their team over the hump. Here are four potential blockbuster trades that would shake up the entire 2024 NFL offseason.

Snatching the Number One Overall Pick

Caleb Williams has been the consensus top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for a long time. And the Chicago Bears, sitting at number one, may well take him.

Justin Fields was getting MVP hype preseason, and when he's had play-calling that looks to help him succeed, he's had some bright movements. So, the Bears are faced with a choice that could define their franchise: what will they do about the quarterback position? Chicago has never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a season – the only team in the NFL to “achieve” that feat.

So what will they do? If they decide Fields is the guy, they may deal the number one pick to increase their draft day war chest and build around him. They could probably trade down and still get Marvin Harrison Jr., who would be an incredible weapon to add to the offense. However, if they want Caleb Williams, Fields may be on the move instead.

New Beginnings for Wayward QBs

There are a ton of quarterbacks that have faded out of their current team's plans. And just as many teams are looking for new quarterbacks to rehabilitate or develop. The possibilities are truly endless.

The aforementioned Fields has been linked to any number of teams. Mac Jones and Zac Wilson are both quarterbacks who have shown potential but deeply lacked consistency. Sam Howell is an old regime's quarterback who hasn't cemented himself as a true number one guy. These quarterbacks could all be bargaining chips in draft day trades, even for the number one spot if someone believes in Caleb Williams enough.

Kyler Murray is also a QB who has been up and down the past few years through injury and on-field performance, and while the Arizona Cardinals seem committed to him, anything can happen.

WR1 for C.J. Stroud

Nico Collins and Tank Dell shouldered most of the receiving load in C.J. Stroud's breakout rookie campaign. But what if the Houston Texans could go out and get one of the best receivers in the league to pair with their young quarterback?

There are a handful of ways they could do this. For starters, they need to decide if they want to go the veteran or younger player route.

Stefon Diggs is probably their best target if they're looking for a bona fide star vet as their WR1. Diggs has made a lot of noise in the last couple of offseasons and had to publicly address his relationship with the Buffalo Bills last offseason.

It's unclear if he and Josh Allen will work as a pairing long-term. If the Bills decide to move on, Diggs could be the perfect weapon for Stroud and the Texans' offense to take the next step. However, if they want to stay patient and build a young core together, they could absolutely try to leverage some draft capital to trade up for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Reunion in New York

So, year one of Aaron Rodgers in New York didn't work. It was a catastrophe, even. But Rodgers, more than anyone else even, is convinced that he'll be back. And what better way to double down on an unsuccessful offseason in 2023, winning now, and in your quarterback, than to go all in for the 2024 NFL offseason and bring back his favorite target?

They did it with other ex-Green Bay Packers, so why not Davante Adams? Adams hasn't thrived without Rodgers as much as he hoped, either.

The Las Vegas Raiders have fallen far short of expectations in the past couple of years with Adams, and Derek Carr, the quarterback Adams was originally excited to play with, is out of town now. The Kansas City Chiefs have only further cemented themselves at the top of the AFC West with another Super Bowl win, further highlighting just how far adrift the Raiders are. Maybe it's time to move on.

While Adams has been strong, Las Vegas hasn't found a quarterback pair for him that has truly shined. Why not get a good return for Adams and really commit to a rebuild?