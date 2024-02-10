The Predator franchise received a much-needed shot in the arm with the release of the Dan Trachtenberg-directed Prey in 2022, which was largely well-received for taking the alien hunter back to basics and back in time for its latest big-screen hunt. While Prey 2 is reportedly still in the works, it looks like that won't be the only Predator film Trachtenberg has been tapped to direct by 20th Century Studios.

Trachtenberg is reportedly set to return to the Predator franchise in 2024 to direct a new standalone entry, according to Deadline. The film, titled Badlands, will also be written by the director and 20th Century Studios is planning for the film to begin shooting later in 2024.

Despite plans to begin filming in 2024, Badlands' plot details are reportedly being kept tightly under wraps and there's been no confirmation of it receiving a theatrical release or following Prey's footsteps and releasing on Hulu.

Trachtenberg's first outing in the Predator franchise followed a similar path as details of Prey were also kept under wraps up until the release of the first trailer. The film, which used the stand-in name Skulls during production, was only described as following a Comanche woman's path to becoming a warrior and offered no hints that it was a Predator film.

Prey followed a young Comanche woman, Naru, who lived on the Great Plains in 1719 and wished to buck tradition and become a proud hunter, like her older brother, rather than another healer for the tribe. Her skills are put the ultimate test when a Predator arrives on Earth for its first hunt on the planet and slowly works its way up from smaller animals to the Comanche hunters and French fur-trappers in the area.

Deadline added the studio is still in early development of Prey 2 and could see the first film's star, Amber Midthunder, return to continue Naru's story.