It is a Central Division battle as the Nashville Predators face the Colorado Avalanche. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Avalanche prediction and pick.

The Predators have had an awful season. They were expected to contend in the Western Conference, but sit at 8-16-6 on the year, which is seventh in the Central Division. they went to Dallas in their last game, on a eight-game losing skid. It was a scoreless first period, but Ryan O'Reilly would break open the scoring with his first goal of the night in the second. He would score another in the period, as the Predators took a 3-0 lead in the period. They would go on to win the game 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche come into the game at 17-4-0, which is good for fourth in the Central Division. In their last game, they faced the Utah Hockey Club. Utah took the lead on a Dylan Guenther goal in the first period and would extend the lead to 3-0 in the second. Mikko Rantanen found Nathan MacKinnon to score in the third, but Utah would go on to win the game 4-1

Here are the Predators-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Avalanche Odds

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +158

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How To Watch Predators vs Avalanche

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

Still, the leading point scorer this year is Roman Josi, the blueliner. He comes in with seven goals and 16 assists, good for a team-leading 23 points. Further, he has a goal and nine assists on the power play. The Predator's first line is led by Filip Forsberg, Steven Stamkos, and Jonathan Marchessault Forsberg is second on the team in points this year and leads the team in goals. He comes into the game with nine goals and ten assists on the year. Meanwhile, he has been solid on the power play, with three goals and five assists this year. He is joined by Steven Stamkos on the top line. Stamkos has seven goals and eight assists this year while having six goals and four assists on the power play. Marchessault comes in with seven goals and ten assists this year, with two goals and five assists on the power play.

The second line is led by Ryan O'Reilly. O'Reilly on third on the team in points this year, having seven goals and ten assists this year. He has scored three times and added two assists on the power play. Further, Gustav Nyquist has been solid. He has six goals and five assists on the year, sitting tied for sixth on the team in points.

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Avalanche is led by Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon is first on the team in points this year, sitting with 11 goals and 36 assists. He has three goals and 11 assists on the power play this year. MacKinnon is joined on the top line by Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen. Lehkonen has eight goals and five assists in his 19 games this year. Rantanen comes in with 19 goals and 25 assists this year, with five goals and eight assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Cale Makar is third on the team in points from the blue line this year. He comes into the game with nine goals and 27 assists this year. Further, he has four goals and 11 assists on the power play. Casey Mittelstadt has also been great on the second line. He has seven goals and 14 assists this year. Finally, Samuel Girard has two goals and 14 assists this year from the blue line.

Expecting to make his first start for the team in MacKenzie Blackwood, who was recently traded to the Avalanche. He is 6-9-3 on the year, with a 3.00 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Last time out he was solid for the Sharks, stopping 51 of 54 shots. The Avalanche are expected to be shooting on Juuse Saros in this one. He is 6-13-5 on the year with a 2.72 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He has last each of his last five starts, giving up three or more goals in each of them.

Final Predators-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Colorado Avalanche are the favored team in terms of odds in this NHL game. They have scored well this year, scoring 3.26 goals per game. Still, they have struggled to stop the puck from going in the net, sitting 29th in goals-against per game. That should improve with their recent acquisitions in the net. Meanwhile, the Predators are struggling to score, scoring just 2.27 goals per game. With MacKenzie Blackwood expected to be in goal for the Avalanche, expect them to get the win.

Final Predators-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+126)