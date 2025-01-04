ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nashville Predators get a chance to bring their struggling organization to the marquee matchup on Saturday night when they visit the Calgary Flames on Hockey Night in Canada. A small victory for the Predators is they've risen to seventh in the Central Division with the recent struggles of the Chicago Blackhawks, but Nashville has still dug themselves too deep of a hole. The Predators would need to go on an epic winning streak to save their season, but winning consecutive games has proven difficult for the team this year. The Flames relinquished their playoff spot again after finally getting back in one with their recent win over the Vancouver Canucks. The Canadian rivals will be in a back-and-forth battle for playoff positioning. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Predators-Flames prediction and pick.

Here are the Predators-Flames NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Predators-Flames Odds

Nashville Predators: -1.5 (+210)

Moneyline: -115

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: -105

Over: 6 (-110)

Under: 6 (-110)

How To Watch Predators vs. Flames

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, Fanduel Sports Network

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Predators Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Predators are the most inconsistent team in the league, but their recent victories give reason to hope they can pull off a victory in this game. Nashville is 5-4-1 over their last ten games but wins over the Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, and Dallas Stars are as discouraging for the fans as it is exciting. It's exciting that their team is beating some of the league's best. Still, it's heartbreaking to see their potential in those games, but know that the inconsistent play and poor start to the season have eliminated them from playoff contention. It has been a sad season in Nashville, but there are glimmers of bright spots.

Why the Flames Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Flames have won three of their past five games and have points in six of their last eight, putting them back in the playoff race. It was a slight setback in a game they had to win against the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday night, but this game presents them with an opportunity to get back on track. The Flames defeated the Predators on the road in this recent ten-game stretch, outlasting Nashville with a 4-3 victory.

There is no telling how far the Flames can go if some of their struggling veterans begin to turn their careers around. Jonathan Huberdeau's turnaround coincided with the Flames' recent streak, as he scored four goals over the past five games. Nazem Kadri has also been in the middle of it for Calgary, registering two goals and four assists over the same span.

The Flames' goaltenders are getting things back on track after a rough stretch. The Calder Trophy hype could start building around Dustin Wolf again if he keeps this pace up, as he allowed one goal in back-to-back games against the Canucks and Sharks. He will likely be back in the net on Saturday night.

Final Predators-Flames Prediction & Pick

The Flames will be looking to bounce back after their disappointing loss against Utah on Thursday night. Juuse Saros earned a shutout against the Canucks on Friday night, which will likely put Justus Annunen in the net for Saturday. We'll take Wolf to outduel Nashville's backup in this game.

Final Predators-Flames Prediction & Pick: Flames ML (-105)