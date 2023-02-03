Round 22 of the English Premier League is upon us, with viewers treated to a delightful match between a surging Manchester United (12-3-5) club and the rising Crystal Palace (6-6-8). It’s time to check our Premier League odds series, featuring our Man United-Crystal Palace prediction and pick.

Man U has been on a tear this season. After a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa, the Red Devils had a 10-game unbeaten streak, which was halted by league leaders Arsenal in a 3-2 match at the Emirates Stadium, with Edward Nketiah notching an extra-time goal. Since their defeat against the Gunners, Man U has snatched three straight wins across all competitions, and they are now headed to the EFL Carabao Cup finals versus Newcastle United.

Crystal Palace’s last five fixtures have not been productive for the team. They had agonizing defeats versus Tottenham, Southampton, and Chelsea, but managed to clinch draws versus Manchester United and Newcastle United. Patrick Vieira’s squad stands in 12th place in the Premier table.

Why Man United Can Beat Crystal Palace

The Red Devils are in the midst of a magnificent football display, going 12 games unbeaten in Old Trafford across all competitions. They are still the only team in the Prem to still compete for the Premier League trophy, as well as the UEFA Europa League, EFL Carabao Cup, and FA Cup. Their run in the Carabao Cup has been terrific, smashing 14 goals in five games and securing clean sheets in the last four games. They are off to face Newcastle United in the finals.

United stands currently in fourth place and is making moves to contend for the Premier League silverware, battling Arsenal, Manchester City, and Newcastle United at the top. To bolster its squad, Man U just made a few moves. The Red Devils signed midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich in a late deadline day move. They also signed forward Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley and goalie Jack Butland from Crystal Palace this January. Christian Eriksen joins Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay on the treatment table after suffering an ankle injury that will sideline him until April.

Erik ten Hag and company hope that Saturday’s contest will not result in the team’s third successive Premier League game without a win. Prior to the defeat against Arsenal and 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace, Man U posted five wins in a row, clinching wins over rivals Manchester City, Bournemouth, Wolves, Nottingham Forest, and Fulham.

United’s Marcus Rashford has been on a scoring tear, notching 10 goals since the resumption of international football after the World Cup. Midfielder Bruno Fernandes has four goals and four assists to his name, while Antony and Anthony Martial have six goals each. Midseason acquisition Casemiro has also recorded two goals and three assists in the Prem.

Why Crystal Palace Can Beat Man United

Patrick Vieira’s squad aims to put an end to United’s winning runs in all competitions. The Eagles are also finding rhythm this season after three defeats and two draws since the turn of the calendar. Securing the three points and the first win for 2023 would give the Eagles a 10-point buffer from relegation, while also making themselves a formidable team despite being in the middle of the Prem table.

The Glaziers did not find consistency in scoring and defending this season. In 20 games, they have just fielded 18 goals while conceding 27. Their run in the FA Cup was put to a stop in Round 3 by Southampton, while their journey in the Carabao Cup came at the hands of Newcastle United in a 3-2 result in the shootouts. The Eagles’ friendly games against Trabzonspor and Botafogo ended in draws, but they earned a win over Real Valladolid but lost to Napoli.

A fairly young squad with an average age of 27.5 years, all four forwards from the Eagles — Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, and Jean-Philippe Mateta — have netted goals this season, with Zaha leading the way with six. Midfielders Cheick Doucoure, Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, and Luka Milivojevic have also shown signs of brilliance, while Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Joel Ward, and Tyrick Mitchell impress in the backline.

Crystal Palace is capable of pulling an upset if they will show similar performances as in their wins over West Ham United, Leeds, and Aston Villa. If they will pull for a draw in this game, they will have to replicate their games versus Newcastle, Leicester, Brentford, Liverpool, and Manchester United last January.

Final Man United-Crystal Palace Prediction & Pick

All signs point to Manchester United winning this fixture, and that trend should continue as they have not shown signs of dropping their form.

Final Man United-Crystal Palace Prediction & Pick: Manchester United (-270)