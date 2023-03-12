Newcastle United (10-11-3) and Wolves (7-6-13) meet for the second time in the Premier League. Catch our Newcastle-Wolves prediction and pick in our Premier League odds series.

After spending time in relegation, Wolverhampton Wanderers have climbed up to 13th place in the Premier League table. They now have a three-point buffer over relegation and hope to make an impressive outing after a 1-0 over Tottenham.

The Magpies are now in a five-game winless run. Newcastle hopes that the team finds a win here, after getting 2-0 losses to Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City in consecutive games.

Here are the Newcastle-Wolves soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Why Newcastle Can Beat Wolves

Newcastle United sits sixth in the Premier League, a point behind Liverpool and 14 points ahead of today’s visitors. They have just played 24 games in the Prem, but the Magpies boast themselves as the best defensive squad in England, conceding just 17 goals so far. Newcastle’s resurgence has been phenomenal, which is far removed from their struggles in earlier years. As Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund took over the club in October 2021, the Black and Whites now seem to have their best form.

Here in the Premier League, the Magpies have scored 35 goals, 21 coming from assists. They tally 13.8 total shots, 6.8 corners, and 51.3% ball possession. They also kept 12 clean sheets while registering 15.9 tackles and 18.6 clearances per game. Miguel Almiron has 10 goals for the club, while Kieran Trippier leads with four assists. Callum Wilson has 10 goal contributions while Bruno Guimaraes has three goals and three assists.

With a recent 2-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium versus Manchester City, Eddie Howe’s squad will be definitely motivated to end Newcastle’s winning drought. Newcastle’s last win in all competitions was in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup against Southampton. The Magpies will surely be motivated to get a win in their second match this March. At home, Newcastle has a 6-5-1 record, good for the seventh-best record in the league where they made 19 goals while surrendering only eight.

However, Howe will try to put up a fight without Joelinton and Emil Krafth. Fabian Schar is doubtful to appear in this game, but it seems like he will hurdle through his discomfort as he joins Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, and Dan Burn in the backline. Almiron and Wilson will be joined by Allan Saint-Maximin in the frontline.

Why Wolves Can Beat Newcastle

Wolves enter this contest with a recently picked-up win against Tottenham Hotspurs. The Wolves only had 47% ball possession, but Adama Traore’s 82nd-minute goal was enough to get the Wolves out of the relegation zone. Wolverhampton is in 13th place in the Premier League, three points of relegation occupants West Ham United, Leeds United, and Southampton.

Wolverhampton’s last encounter with Newcastle ended with a 1-1 draw last August. Ruben Neves appeared to be the best man for the Wolves for securing the lead just 38 minutes into the ball game. However, Allan Saint-Maximin’s extra-time goal made it clear that both teams will share spoils after 98 minutes. The Wolves only had two wins and four draws in 13 games played in their travels, so they will be extra motivated to overcome their dismal away record.

Julen Lopetegui’s squad will have to make adjustments coming into this game. Wolverhampton has just found the back of the net 19 times while conceding 35, which is a tough -16 goal differential. Their ball possession rate comes at 49.5% while they also manage to lose 130.2 possessions per game, as well as committing 11.6 fouls per match. Neves and Daniel Podence lead the squad with five goals. Joao Moutinho has two assists while Adama Traore has two goal contributions. Goncalo Guedes and Joao Moutinho have two goal contributions each. Nine Wolves players have at least one assist each.

The Wanderers will also have to play this game without Hugo Bueno, Chiquinho, Sasa Kalajdzic, Boubacar Traore, and Hee-Chan Hwang. Diego Costa is also doubtful to make an appearance. In any case, Raul Jimenez, Matheus Nunes, and Pablo Sarabia are primed to spearhead the attack. Moutinho and Neves will work with Mario Lemina in the midfield. Jose Sa is expected as starting goalkeeper.

Final Newcastle-Wolves Prediction & Pick

Newcastle’s defense has been poked with holes by three of the Big Six teams in their last matches. However, the Magpies will shine in the defensive end, especially against a Wolves side that lacks in scoring prowess. Back the hosts to dominate against the visitors.

Final Newcastle-Wolves Prediction & Pick: Newcastle United (-165), Over 2.5 goals (+120)