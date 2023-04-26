West Ham and liverpool battle in the Premier League! Check out our Premier League odds series, which includes our West Ham-Liverpool prediction, pick, and guide on how to watch.

The Hammers impressed in their past two games, scoring four goals against Bournemouth in the Prem and against Gent in the Europa Conference League. The Irons are on the back of a five-game unbeaten run, and they hope to get their first win against Liverpool since November 2021.

The Reds ended their five-game winless run with crucial wins over Leeds and Nottingham Forest, scoring nine goals and conceding three in those matches. Liverpool hopes to close the league double against West Ham after winning 1-0 in the October fixture.

Here are the West Ham-Liverpool soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: West Ham-Liverpool Odds

West Ham United: +290

Liverpool FC: -115

Draw: +290

Over 2.5 Goals: -152

Under 2.5 Goals: +126

How to Watch West Ham vs. Liverpool

TV: N/A

Stream: Peacock Premium

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why West Ham Can Beat Liverpool

West Ham United are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Hammers thrashed Bournemouth by a 4-0 scoreline in their previous game and will need to work hard to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Including their Europa Conference League matches against Gent, West Ham (9-7-15) have gone five straight without a loss. West Ham’s last defeat was a 1-5 humiliation from Newcastle United, but the Hammers have been doing well this year. West Ham will need to get ready as they have games against Crystal Palace, Manchester City, Manchester United, Brentford, Leeds, and Leicester until the end of the season. The Hammers will also face AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League semifinals.

The Hammers enjoyed a scoring surge in their last contest after producing six goals over their previous six contests. Forward Michail Antonio was one of four players to convert against Bournemouth, giving him four goals this season after having recorded 10 in three consecutive campaigns. The 33-year-old Antonio is one goal behind wingers Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma for the team lead. Bowen and Benrahma both scored on April 16 to erase a two-goal deficit and earn West Ham a 2-2 draw against league-leading Arsenal. Lucas Paqueta and Declan Rice each scored their third goal of the season on Sunday, while fellow midfielder Pablo Fornals registered his second. The 27-year-old Fornals also found the back of the net in the Hammers’ 3-2 home triumph over Liverpool last campaign.

West Ham will try to remain n top form as they head back to the London Stadium. In 16 games on their home turf, the Irons have a 6-4-6 record, finding the back of the net 21 times. West Ham should do well as their 12.9 total shots, 5.5 corners, 1.1 goals, and 41.7% ball possession can pose some threats to the Reds. Danny Ings still leads the team with eight goals while Bowen and Benrahma have five. Bowen leads the team with four assists.

The Hammers’ only real injury concern ahead of the Liverpool game is forward Gianluca Scamacca who looks set to be sidelined for another month yet. Lukasz Fabianski will be up for a challenge as the starting goalkeeper, alongside defenders Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, and Aaron Cresswell.

Why Liverpool Can Beat West Ham

Liverpool are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Merseyside outfit edged Nottingham Forest to a 3-2 victory over the weekend and will look to take it up a notch in this match. The Reds also rolled past Leeds United 6-1 on April 17, and they are unbeaten in their last four contests.

The Reds have ramped up their game offensively, scoring nine goals in their last two matches after totaling three over their previous four contests. Liverpool should regain their focus in the Prem after losing their chance to proceed to the Champions League semifinals as they lost to Real Madrid. Liverpool is one spot away from the sixth-seeded Tottenham, who has a three-point edge over them. Liverpool still ranks third in the league with 59 goals scored, but their 4-4-8 record on away games will be challenged here, especially against a tight London crowd.

Liverpool’s attack still is led by Mohamed Salah, who is fourth in the Premier League with 16 goals. The 30-year-old Egyptian forward has converted in three straight matches and six of seven across all competitions. He’s also scored in six of his last eight EPL contests. Salah is tied with defender Andrew Robertson for the team lead with seven assists. After dealing with injuries and ineffectiveness for most of the season, forward Diogo Jota appears to have found his form. The 26-year-old from Portugal, who scored 15 goals last campaign, has recorded back-to-back braces after going without a goal in his first 13 games of 2022-23.

Jurgen Klopp and his coaching squad will have to deal with some absences. Calvin Ramsey, Stefan Bajcetic, Naby Keita, and Roberto Firmino are the main injury doubts for Klopp’s side ahead of their trip to the capital.

Liverpool posted a 1-0 home victory against the Hammers earlier this season. For a more potent offensive front, Salah shall be joined by Jota and Cody Gakpo in front while Fabinho, Curtis Jones, and Jordan Henderson command the midfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold is a guaranteed starter, and it will be seen if he gets a midfield role or as a right-back.

Final West Ham-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

Both teams will be storming back to earn a good result in this game, but both teams’ resurging form shall force this game into a draw.

Final West Ham-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Draw (+290), Under 2.5 goals (+126)