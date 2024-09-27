The Presidents Cup kicked off Thursday as Team USA looked for yet another victory over the International Team. Thus far, the Americans have dominated the competition, having won 12 of the 14 events with one tie.

Unlike the Ryder Cup, which pitches the Americans against Europeans, the Presidents Cup pits Team USA versus the best in the world outside of Europe. The format is similar to the Ryder Cup, though, with a combination of Foursomes, Four-balls, and Singles on Sunday.

Despite the biennial domination, the competitions have been much closer on the road. This year's iteration is being held in Montreal, Canada.

Yet, Team USA came out firing and is in a great position after Day 1 Four-balls. The Americans swept the International side, earning all five points for a 5-0 lead.

Team USA Cruises Day 1 of Presidents Cup

Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele defeated Jason Day and Byeong Hun An, 1-Up. The match was all square until the Americans won the 17th hole and held on for the point on 18.

Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala erased an early deficit to beat Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee, 1-Up.

The only match that truly ended a bit early, of course, involved World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. He and Russell Henley won 3 & 2 against Sungjae Im and Tom Kim.

Meanwhile, the pairings of Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns each won in close matches to close out the day.

It is only the third time the Americans swept Day 1 of the event.

As nice as it is to put five on the board already, this competition is far from over.

“What a great day for the USA, but we've got a long way to go,” Bradley said afterwards.

Play resumes Friday with five sets of Foursomes.