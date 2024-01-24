Reacher Season 3's source material has been confirmed by Prime Video.

Prime Video has confirmed which of Lee Child's books Reacher Season 3 it will adapt.

Season 3's source material confirmed

Prime Video revealed that Reacher Season 3 will adapt the seventh book in Child's series, Persuader. Also announced was Maria Sten's return in the forthcoming season. She will reprise the role of Frances Neagley.

Per the announcement, Reacher Season 3 will see the titular character “go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.”

Production on the third season is currently underway in Toronto.

The Jack Reacher book series began in 1997. Lee Child's books were previously adapted on the big screen, with Tom Cruise starring in the titular role. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie directed the first Cruise-led film. Edward Zwick took over the reins for the sequel.

There have been 28 books written to date in the series. The most recent one, The Secret, was released on October 24, 2023. Another book, In Too Deep, is coming on October 21, 2024.

Alan Ritchson, who is known for his roles in Smallville, Titans, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, assumed the Jack Reacher role for the Prime Video series. The first season of the show adapted Killing Floor, the inaugural Child book, and the second season adapted Bad Luck and Trouble, a more recent novel.

Nick Santora, known for his work on The Sopranos, Law & Order, and Prison Break, developed the show for Prime Video. Reacher has been a smashing success, as the third season was announced before the second season premiered on the streaming service.