In a recent discovery, it looks like King Charles wrote his way out of Meghan Markle wanting to attend his coronation.

In the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, revelations continue to surface about the royal family's internal response, particularly regarding discussions surrounding the potential skin color of their son, Archie Harrison. Omid Scobie's latest book, “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival,” delves deeper into Buckingham Palace's reaction to the incident, shedding light on King Charles III's alleged correspondence with Meghan, Eonline reports.

Sources cited in Scobie's book revealed details about a letter from Charles to Meghan expressing his regret over the public division within the family following the interview. Charles aimed to convey that the remarks regarding skin color were not made with “ill will” or “casual prejudice.” According to the book, Meghan attempted to clarify to Charles that the conversations exemplified a “lingering unconscious bias and ignorance” that required acknowledgment and resolution.

Following the Oprah interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, acknowledging the concerns raised during the conversation. While Harry specified that the Queen and Prince Philip weren't involved in the race-related discussions, the palace's statement addressed the issues, acknowledging varying recollections and affirming a commitment to address them privately within the family.

Reports surfaced in April, highlighting the Telegraph's account of the alleged correspondence between Charles and Meghan, suggesting its influence on Meghan's decision not to attend Charles' coronation. Responding to these claims, Meghan's spokesperson debunked the notion, emphasizing that the Duchess was focused on the present and not dwelling on correspondences from two years ago related to discussions from four years prior.

The aftermath of the Oprah interview continues to reverberate within the royal family, offering glimpses into internal dialogues and responses to the revelations made during the candid conversation, particularly concerning sensitive matters like race and unconscious biases.