Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share Kiss Cam moment during Lakers vs. Grizzlies game

It seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a Lakers date night ahead of the upcoming coronation. During yesterday’s Lakers vs Grizzlies playoff game, Harry and Meghan were spotted having a Kiss Cam moment on the Jumbotron, per People.

This public appearance of the couple is the first outing since the announcement that only half of the iconic duo will be attending the coronation of King Charles III. Harry and Meghan rooted for the home team, who eventually won 117-111 in the first-round playoffs against the Grizzlies. Before the game concluded, however, the Kiss Cam made their way around to the couple, who played along with the gag. According to the footage, a smiling Harry leaned in for a smooch, but it isn’t confirmed if they actually did.

While Prince Harry is off at the coronation, Meghan Markle will stay at home attending to their children Archie and Lilibet. Archie’s fourth birthday party is the same day as the May 6th coronation, so the Duchess of Sussex has another celebration to attend to. In a People article, the birthday party will be “a low-key party at home,” and that the family will “have friends around them and Meghan’s mom, Doria. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend.”

When it was confirmed that the actress would stay home in California on April 12th, royal watchers lost their minds at the idea of Harry without Meghan. According to royal experts, it was concerning that Harry would be with his family without his support. The couple have a strong bond, and it’s clear during moments like these.