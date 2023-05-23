Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not going to let rumors run wild about their paparazzi incident. Nearly a week ago, Harry and Meghan were out in New York alongside Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they were involved in a two-hour car chase with paparazzi.

“Respectfully, considering the duke’s family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of P.R. stunt,” their rep told the New York Times, referencing the death of Harry’s mother Princess Diana, who was killed in a 1997 car crash. “Quite frankly, I think that’s abhorrent.”

The couple and Ragland were in the Big Apple to attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards, where Meghan was being honored.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the spokesperson told E! News May 17. “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

The NYPD issued a statement about the incident saying how it was “challenging” for the trio.

“The NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging,” the statement said. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”

Celebrity photo agency Backgrid USA Inc. also made a statement in regards to the incident. They had four freelance photographers working Tuesday night.

“At BACKGRID USA Inc., we value transparency and ethics in journalism, which include providing fair and factual responses to claims. We are aware of Prince Harry’s statement regarding an alleged ‘near catastrophic car chase’ involving himself, Meghan Markle, and her mother, in New York City on Tuesday night,” the statement began.

“We want to clarify that we have received photos and videos of last night’s events from four freelance photographers, three of whom were in cars and one of whom was riding a bicycle. It is important to note that these photographers have a professional responsibility to cover newsworthy events and personalities, including public figures such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. According to the accounts given by these freelance contributors, they were covering the couple’s stay in New York City, including the possibility of a dinner after an award ceremony. They had no intention of causing any distress or harm, as their only tool was their cameras. A few of the photos even show Meghan Markle smiling inside a cab,” it continued.

“The photographers report that one of the four SUVs from Prince Harry’s security escort was driving in a manner that could be perceived as reckless. The vehicle was seen blocking off streets, and in one video, it is shown being pulled over by the police. We understand that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security detail had a job to do, and we respect their work. We do, however, want to point out that according to the photographers present, there were no near-collisions or near-crashes during this incident. The photographers have reported feeling that the couple was not in immediate danger at any point. At BACKGRID USA Inc., we do not condone any form of harassment or illegal activity. We are taking Prince Harry’s allegations seriously and will be conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.”