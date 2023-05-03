Apparently the glass of Pimm’s is half-empty, with the media choosing pessimistically to focus on who wasn’t at King Charles III’s coronation rehearsal — Prince Harry — rather than who was. Harry, who vowed to be at his father’s coronation ceremony when Charles is officially given the crown and made King Charles III, was not present for the coronation rehearsal on Wednesday, per TMZ.

But really, can we blame him? Who amongst us can honestly say they enjoy going to a rehearsal dinner? Maybe he’s just worried about Charles going all King-zilla with the prep.

In any case, on the positive side Prince William was there at Westminster Abbey Wednesday morning, along with wife Kate Middleton and their three kids Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte — because when you’ve got three young kids, it’s best to get them out of the house and burning off their energy running around a giant castle whenever possible.

Also because apparently they all have major roles in the ceremony (but mainly the first thing). William will have to pledge allegiance once Charles is crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury, and George must take on the role of one of the Kings’ 4 Pages.