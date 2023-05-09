Prince Harry’s attendance at King Charles’ coronation ceremony has left the royal family wondering why he even bothered to come, according to a family friend who spoke with Vanity Fair. Harry flew in from California to support his father on the important occasion but made a brief appearance before heading straight to Heathrow to catch a flight back home.

His decision to leave early and not attend an informal lunch with the king and other family members left some feeling underwhelmed. Harry’s brief visit did not include any meetings with his father, nor did he exchange any words with his brother, Prince William.

The family friend noted that there was little talk of Prince Harry during the ceremony, with the focus instead on the occasion. Harry did make a quick stop at Buckingham Palace but even that was brief and he did not see any of his family during his time there.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Duke of Sussex’s trip to the UK was his first since publishing his memoir, Spare. While he did attend the ceremony, he was relegated to the third row alongside his cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

According to the source, Harry is only close with Beatrice and Eugenie, and there is little to no contact with the rest of his family, who are still reeling from his past actions and statements.

Despite missing out on other celebrations, Harry returned to California in time to celebrate his son Archie’s fourth birthday with a small gathering at their home in Montecito.

Harry is expected back in the UK next month for a court case against a tabloid newspaper over alleged phone hacking.