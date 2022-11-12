Published November 12, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

The Prince of Persia Sands of Time has not been canceled, Ubisoft says, in spite of the company’s decision to cancel pre-orders.

Just last week, Ubisoft began the arduous process of refunding fans their pre-orders of the upcoming Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake. This led to speculation on the game’s fate, with many believing that the project is in trouble of getting canceled. However, Ubisoft has since made a statement to clarify the game’s status to fans.

In an official statement released on Ubisoft’s website, the company classified Prince of Persia Sands of Time’s status to be “in development at Ubisoft Montreal.” Fans would remember that Ubisoft Montreal took over the development of the remake from Ubisoft Mumbai and Pune. This was received as good news by fans as Ubisoft Montreal was responsible for the original creation of the Sands of Time Trilogy. Ubisoft further explained that the only reason why Prince of Persia Sands of Time Remake pre-orders was canceled was that the game currently does not have a set release date. About the release date, Ubisoft says: “At the moment, a new release date has not been set, we will provide new information on that front when we are ready.”

While fans would breathe a sigh of release with this update, the future of the Prince of Persia franchise might still not be safe in the long run. Ubisoft, after all, has announced its decision to focus more on their online live service games in the future and less on its Triple-A franchises like Prince of Persia, Watch Dogs, Assassin’s Creed, and Far Cry. Hence, this game’s success (or failure) will have a lot of influence on whether or not the Prince of Persia franchise will get continued support from Ubisoft in the years to come.