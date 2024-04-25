Princess Kate has been honored by her father-in-law and has been appointed as the Royal Companion of the Order of the Companions of Honour. This is a history-making move as Kate is the first Royal Companion named with this honor.
The royal website describes the honor as “a special award granted to those who have made a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine or government lasting over a long period of time.”
Princess Kate Gives Cancer Announcement
Prior to Princess Kate's announcement, there were many theories on why she was missing from the public eye. The theories were told by royal enthusiasts on social media as they explained why they thought Kate had been kidnapped or cloned and other very out there theories.
“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the Palace said in a statement January per People. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”
“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continued. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”
Kate then went along and released a video revealing that she will be undergoing preventative chemotherapy.
“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” the royal mom explained. “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”
“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok,” she said referring to her three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. “As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.”