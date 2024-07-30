Prince William and Princess Kate are reacting to the tragedy that occurred in Southport, England, at a Taylor Swift-themed event. While Taylor Swift was not affiliated with the event, she and the royal couple have spoken out about the tragedy, which left three children dead.

“As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends, and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through,” Prince William and Princess Kate wrote via X. “We send our love, thoughts, and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack.”

They added, “Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

The couple shares three children together: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

According to the Associated Press, on Monday (July 29) three young girls were killed when a man stabbed them to death at their dance school. Five other children are also in critical condition with two adults in stable condition after shielding the children from the suspect. The young girls who died were aged 6, 7 and 9.

“There has been much speculation and hypothesis around the status of a 17-year-old male who is currently in police custody and some individuals are using this to bring violence and disorder to our streets,” Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Alex Goss said per AP.

They weren't the only royals who reacted to the tragedy, either. King Charles III also took the opportunity to give his condolences to the families of the victims.

“We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack,” he said.

Taylor Swift Reacts To Fatal Stabbing

Swift took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (July 30) about to share her thoughts on the heartbreaking tragedy.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” Swift, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday (July 30). “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.”

“These were just little kids at a dance class,” she continued. “I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”