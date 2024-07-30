Taylor Swift is giving her condolences to the two victims who were killed at a United Kingdom Taylor Swift-themed event over the weekend. While the popstar had no affiliation with the dance class, fans paid homage to the popstar by dressing on theme to her music.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” Swift, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday (July 30). “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.”

“These were just little kids at a dance class,” she continued. “I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

According to police reports, two children were fatally stabbed on Monday, July 29, in Southport, England.

Authorities detained the suspect and the knife. He was later taken to the police station. The report has not released the name of the suspect but says that there is no public threat. At this time, no motive has been reported.

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Brazilian Fan's Death At Eras Tour Concert

This is not the first time that Swift has responded to devasting news regarding a fan. Last year, 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides died from heat exhaustion at Swift's Brazil show. Instead of addressing her devastation on stage, Swift penned a heartfelt tribute to her fans on Instagram.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but it’s with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift began her handwritten note on her Instagram Story at the time.

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” she continued. “There’s very little information I have other than the fact she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

Swift told her fans that she rather speak to them via social media as she is still processing the loss of Benevides.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” she wrote. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my heart goes out to her family and friends.”

“This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil,” Swift concluded her solemn message.