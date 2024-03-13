Princess Kate has apologized for the Photoshop mishap on the now-viral Mother's Day photo. In the U.K. Mother’s Day is on March 10, so the royal posted a photo of herself with her three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” Kate captioned the photo. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.” She signed off with a “C” for Catherine. The photo credit was on her husband “The Prince of Wales” a photo credit.
Princess Kate Apologizes For Editing Fail
“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” Kate wrote.
A source told People that it was an “amateur, family photograph taken by the Prince of Wales” and that Kate and Prince William wanted “to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother’s Day,” the source said, adding, “the family spent Mother’s Day together and had a wonderful day.”
Princess Kate Health Diagnosis
Princess Kate had abdominal surgery back in December but the public has had rumors running rampant about her whereabouts which prompted the Palace to release a statement.
“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” the Palace said in a statement last month per People. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”
“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement continued. “Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”
“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible,” they concluded.