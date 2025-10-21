It's been a busy offseason for WNBA player Sophie Cunningham, who has done everything from rehabbing her torn MCL injury to eating pizza. Now, she is requesting a late-night snack.

Cunningham took to her Instagram Stories to reveal her late-night craving. She appeared curled up under a blanket on a couch when she took the video. “I don't know about you guys, but warm cinnamon rolls sound so good right now,” she said.

It is unknown if Cunningham ever got her snack. Perhaps one of her friends was able to deliver some warm cinnamon rolls to her after seeing the post.

Sophie Cunningham's busy offseason

This is the biggest offseason of Cunningham's WNBA career. She is an unrestricted free agent for the first time ever. While she expressed her desire to return to the Indiana Fever, it sounds like she will also field all offers.

So, there is a chance Cunningham was one-and-done with the Fever. They made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, one game short of the WNBA Finals.

She had to step up big time for the Fever after injuries to other stars like Caitlin Clark. Cunningham started 13 games, appearing in 30 total, before her season-ending injury.

During her first season with the Fever, Cunningham averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and one steal per game. She was playing 25.2 minutes per game.

The first six years of Cunningham's career were spent with the Phoenix Mercury. They drafted her with the first pick in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft out of Missouri.

Cunningham was a star in college. She was named First-team All-SEC three straight seasons from 2017 to 2019. Cunningham was also named SEC Freshman of the Year and to the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2016.

She suffered a torn MCL during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17, 2025. Cunningham went down during the first half of the game, and it was later confirmed to be a torn MCL. She would have surgery shortly after the injury occurred, and she is now rehabbing it.