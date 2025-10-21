If anyone loves the world's game, it's Jimmy Butler. The Golden State Warriors star has joined an ownership group and officially become a minority investor in the National Women’s Soccer League’s San Diego Wave Fútbol Club (Wave FC), AfroTech reports.

The club was valued at $120 million in October 2024 after the Levine Leichtman family acquired it from Ron Burkle, according to The Athletic.

Butler’s love for soccer goes back to the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he attended the men’s gold medal match. Now, that admiration has turned into action.

Dudinha what have you done!? 🇧🇷🤯 pic.twitter.com/x1s7y9FP77 — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Soccer has been a passion of mine for a long time, and being part of the game in a meaningful way has always been a dream,” Butler said in a press release. “San Diego has become a city close to my heart, and I’m proud to invest in a club that is pushing boundaries, building something lasting, and setting a new standard for what women’s sports can be both on and off the pitch.”

A Bucket. A Baller. An Investor. Welcome to the Wave, @JimmyButler 🌊 pic.twitter.com/CeDAqlqwwU — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) October 20, 2025

Six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler joins the San Diego Wave as minority investor 💰🏀 “I’m proud to invest in a Club that is… setting a new standard for what women’s sports can be both on and off the pitch.” 📸: @sandiegowavefc pic.twitter.com/pEh3OueWx5 — The Women's Game (@WomensGameMIB) October 20, 2025

From the Court to the Pitch

A six-time NBA All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, Butler has built a career defined by relentless drive and leadership. After stops in Chicago, Minnesota, Philadelphia, and Miami, the 14-year veteran landed in Golden State via trade earlier this year. But even with a new chapter on the court, his off-court ambitions continue to expand.

Rather than aligning with a Bay Area team like Bay FC, Butler chose the Wave partly because of his connection to Southern California. He owns property just outside San Diego and sees the city as a hub for innovation and community in women’s sports.

Article Continues Below

Lauren Leichtman, controlling owner of Wave FC, praised Butler’s arrival. “Jimmy is a competitor and visionary who shares our values and ambition to grow this club,” Leichtman said. “He brings a global perspective, a deep respect for the athlete’s journey, and a creative spirit that perfectly complements what we are building here.”

Butler has been vocal about his admiration for the sport’s growth in the U.S. During the FIFA Club World Cup at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl earlier this year, he told FIFA, “I’m super excited. Football in this country is on the way up. All the best players are coming here to build their brands and show their faces. It gives our youth another dream to reach for.”

He also revealed his favorite team, Paris Saint-Germain. “I love PSG, as I’m sure the world knows,” he said. “It’s big for the United States, it’s big for L.A., and it’s so different seeing it in person.”

Building Wealth Beyond Basketball

Butler’s Wave FC investment is the latest in a string of smart business moves aimed at long-term success. The Texas native is also a lifestyle entrepreneur. As reported by AFROTECH™, he founded BigFace Coffee, a brand born during the 2020 NBA bubble when he sold $20 cups of coffee to teammates. Four years later, it evolved into a Miami storefront that embodies Butler’s laid-back but ambitious energy.

“This is a dream of mine,” he said at the store’s grand opening. “I get to come in here, chill out, meet people, vibe out, and become friends. Coffee is life. It’s how I start my mornings.”

From caffeine to the soccer pitch, Butler’s vision for building culture through connection continues to grow—just like his legacy on and off the court.