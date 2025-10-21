Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about calling it how he sees it, especially when it comes to Kyrie Irving. The two have clashed for years, their personalities and principles often at odds. But in a rare turn of humility, the First Take host is now walking back some of his harshest words about the Dallas Mavericks star.

During the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Smith admitted he might have gone too far when criticizing Irving during his tumultuous Brooklyn Nets stint, particularly around the guard’s decision not to take the COVID-19 vaccine, NJ reports. “Kyrie’s a good brother. We used to butt heads because he used to miss work too damn much,” Smith said. “And I’m like, yo man, this brother’s electrifying, I want to see this brother dancing on the basketball court. I don’t want to hear no sh*t about no COVID vaccines. Get your a** on the court. We see you. Now, obviously in hindsight, the brother’s right because we see all the conspiracy theories that came out. And props to him for having the foresight to see that. We didn’t see that at the time.”

Smith didn’t specify what “conspiracy theories” he was referring to, but his comments suggest a new level of empathy toward Irving’s perspective. It’s a striking reversal from his earlier stance, when he accused Irving of arrogance and selfishness for defying team and league protocols.

From Villain to Vindicated

When Irving refused the vaccine during his Nets tenure, the move sidelined him for much of the 2021–22 season and made him a lightning rod for criticism. Smith led that charge, publicly blasting the guard for “letting down” teammates and fans. But in the years since, Irving has rebuilt both his image and his career. His resurgence with Dallas, capped by a trip to the 2024 NBA Finals, reminded everyone just how special he is when he’s locked in.

The conversation now reflects something deeper: a recognition that players, even polarizing ones, have the right to stand by their beliefs. While Smith’s claim that Irving was “right” may not align with medical consensus, the CDC and FDA still recommend the vaccine for most adults, it shows how public opinion can evolve once emotions settle.

At its core, Smith’s comments seem less about the science and more about understanding. He’s acknowledging that while he and much of the sports world painted Irving as a villain, the guard’s stance came from personal conviction, not malice. In Smith’s words, the “brother’s right” might not mean Kyrie Irving was scientifically correct, it may simply mean that Kyrie was true to himself.