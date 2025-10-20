Those hoping that they have a chance to date WNBA player Sophie Cunningham will have to fall under a key guideline for the 2025 Indiana Fever star.

During a recent episode of her Show Me Something podcast (via Athlon Sports), Cunningham revealed one of the criteria for dating her.

Her co-host, West Wilson, was the first to answer a fan's question about dating preferences. Wilson said he wouldn't date anyone five years younger than him, which Cunningham agreed with. “I feel like the maturity level is still just different,” she explained.

Cunningham went one step further, saying she would prefer to only date “older” people. “I've only dated older,” she revealed about her past.

She did not elaborate further on her dating history. But if you hope to date the WNBA star, you'll fare better if you're older than the 29-year-old.

Sophie Cunningham has a big decision after spending 2025 with the Fever

Currently, Cunningham is an unrestricted free agent, and she has not determined which WNBA team she will spend the 2026 season with.

Article Continues Below

While she will certainly have suitors, it's possible she returns to the Fever. She previously expressed her desire to return to them, but she also seemed open to fielding offers.

Cunningham spent the first six years of her WNBA career with the Phoenix Mercury. They picked her with the first pick in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft.

After six years with Phoenix, Cunningham was traded to the Fever as part of a four-team trade. Now, after one year with the Fever, she is able to sign with any team.

More than likely, she will take her time with the decision. She is currently rehabbing her torn MCL that she suffered during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17, 2025.

During her first season with the Fever, Cunningham played in 30 games, starting 13 of them. She averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and one steal per game.

She had to step up in place of injured stars like Caitlin Clark before suffering an injury herself. Cunningham's injury kept her out of the rest of the regular season and the Fever's postseason run. The Fever made it to the Eastern Conference Semifinals for a chance to go to the WNBA Finals, losing to the Las Vegas Aces.