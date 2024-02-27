It is a Big East showdown on Wednesday as Marquette hosts Providence. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Providence-Marquette prediction, pick, and how to watch.
Providence comes into the game sitting at 18-9 on the year, and 9-7 in conference play. That places them fifth in the Big East. They have won four of their last five games overall. The only loss was a three-point loss on the road to Butler, since then, they have beaten St. John's by three, DePaul by 11, and then, last time out, on the road, they beat Xavier by four.
Meanwhile, Marquette is 21-6 on the year, and 12-4 in conference play. This ranks them fifth in the nation and second in the Big East standings. They have also won ten of their last 11 games overall. The only loss was to a number one ranked UConn on the road, where they fell 81-53. This will be the second time these two teams have met. The first meeting took place at the end of December, as Providence opened Big East play at home. Providence dominated the game, building a large second-half lead and winning 72-57.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Providence-Marquette Odds
Providence: +10.5 (-105)
Moneyline: +460
Marquette: -10.5 (-115)
Moneyline: -650
Over: 148.5 (-105)
Under: 148.5 (-115)
How to Watch Providence vs. Marquette
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Providence Will Cover The Spread/Win
Providence is ranked 53rd in the nation according to KenPom, and while they are 122nd on offense, they are 18th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Providence is 141st in the nation in points per game this year, but 101st in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are great inside the arc, hitting 54.8 percent of their shots, 30th in the nation. Devin Carter leads the way here. He comes in with 19.3 points per game this year while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Further, he leads the team in assists with 3.6 assists per game. Joining him in scoring well are Josh Oduro and Bryce Hopkins. Oduru comes in with 16.5 points per game while shooting at 56.9 percent on the year. Meanwhile, Hopkins is scoring 15.5 points per game. Still, he has not played since January 3rd.
Providence is 102nd in the nation in rebounds per game this year, but they sit 89th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate. Hopkins led the team here. He had 8.6 rebounds per game this year before going out with an injury. Meanwhile, Devin Carter has 8.3 rebounds per game, and Josh Oduro has 7.0 rebounds per game. None of them have been huge on the offensive boards, with Oduuo having the most offensive rebounds sitting at two offensive rebounds per game.
On defense, Providence is 66th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are also 26th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Devin Carter is solid here as well. He comes into the game with 1.6 steals per game, while having a block per game. Meanwhile, Josh Oduro comes in with .8 steals per game but has 1.4 blocks per game this year.
Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win
Marquette comes into the game ranked 13th in the nation in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings. They are 25th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 12th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Marquette is 43rd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 22nd in effective field goals percentage and 14th in assists to turnover ratio. Kam Jones leads the way with 15.8 points per game this year while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. He is also shooting 40.5 percent from three. Meanwhile, Tyler Kolek comes in with 15.1 points per game, while leading the team in assists, with 7.7 assists per game. Rounding out the top scorers is Oso Ighdaro comes in with 14.2 points per game this year while shooting 61.7 percent from the rifled.
Marquette is 272nd in rebounds per game this year, sitting 249th in defensive rebounding rates, and 233rd in offensive rebounding rates. Ighodaro leads the way here too. He comes in with 7.3 rebounds per game on the year with over three rebounds per game on the offensive end of the court. Kolek sits second on the team with 4.8 rebounds per game on the season.
Marquette is 73rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, sitting 16th in steals per game. Stevie Mitchell has been great on defense this year. He comes in with 2.0 steals per game, and only turns over the ball .6 times per game. Meanwhile, Kolek has 1.7 steals per game, while three other players have over a steal per game. One of those is Ighodaro, who also has 1.3 blocks per game this year.
Final Providence-Marquette Prediction & Pick
While Providence won the first game, Marquette has been playing much better as of late. They have covered in ten of their last 12 games. Providence has covered four of the last five, but the two teams have not been on the same level in recent games. The Marquette offense has been great as of late and should take the win here.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Providence-Marquette Prediction & Pick: Marquette -10.5 (-115)