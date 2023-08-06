Top Brazilian agent Andre Cury has explained why Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe joined Neymar at Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Mbappe joined the Ligue 1 champions on a one-year loan from AS Monaco in 2017 before PSG made it a permanent switch next summer. Messi joined PSG in 2021 after his Barcelona contract expired.

Cury was giving an interview to AS, where he suggested that Neymar's world record move from Barcelona in 2017 is the big reason why the two superstars joined him at Parc de Princes. He believes that the Brazilian is a “priceless player” at PSG. Although he is linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 champions, PSG are resisting all the offers for him and want to build a strong team around him. Neymar has guided the French giants to their first and only Champions League final in 2020.

“Everything [Neymar] has given PSG is priceless. He is the cheapest player in the club’s history because just what he gave to Paris in marketing is incredible.” Cury said.

“If you go to any part of the world, surely there is a boy with a PSG shirt, and they didn’t even know what that club was before.

“In the end, Messi, Mbappe, Di María, and the like arrived.

“Taking out Neymar and Mbappe, we will hardly find operations of a hundred million or more that go well,”

PSG are in for a major exodus this summer. They have already confirmed the departure of Messi and Sergio Ramos this summer. Moreover, they want to get rid of Mbappe as they feel he has “disrespected” the club.