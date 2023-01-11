It’s been nearly two weeks since the football world lost an absolute legend as Pele passed away from his battle with cancer and the tributes continue to pour in. As PSG prepared for their Ligue 1 match against Angers Wednesday, the entire squad wore pre-game warm-up shirts with the Brazilian’s face on them. Take a look:

Lionel Messi and Neymar wearing a Pele t-shirt in PSG warmups ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bgDT8Q6ZJj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 11, 2023

You love to see it. Messi offered his condolences to Pele’s family on the day of his death. Neymar also released a heartfelt message to the Brazil legend, who he had a strong relationship with. Neymar started his club career at Santos, the same team Pele starred for back in the day.

PSG aren’t the only one to pay their respects in recent weeks. After his death, clubs all across the world had moments of silence to honor the three-time World Cup winner. The reality is Pele changed the sport forever and truly put Brazil on the map as a football powerhouse back in the 60s and 70s. He paved the way for players like Neymar, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Roberto Carlos, and more.

Fans flooded into the streets of Sao Paulo after the news broke that Pele went up to heaven. He was truly an icon in the country. As for PSG, they will be looking to get back on track after a shock 3-1 defeat in France on New Year’s Day to RC Lens. The Ligue 1 giants currently have a six-point lead at the top of the table. As of writing, Paris leads Angers 1-0, with Hugo Ekitike putting his side ahead in just the fifth minute.