PSG superstar Neymar is making headlines again. Unfortunately, it's for all the wrong reasons. Again.

The 31-year-old has now issued a public apology to his pregnant fiancee Bruna Biancardi for cheating on her. Neymar did not provide any details about his indiscretion but he mentioned in his post that he is attempting to “justify the unjustifiable” amid all the “suffering” Biancardi has had to endure:

“Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for the unnecessary exposition, but I feel obliged to publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology must be made public,” read an excerpt from the post.

Neymar Jr. Has publicly apologised for cheating on his pregnant girlfriend on IG: WTF… 😳🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/MF1woeNeRu — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) June 21, 2023

Neymar, who has had his fair share of highly-publicized relationships, started dating Biancardi in April of last year — or at least this was the first time they went public with their relationship. The couple announced their pregnancy in April of this year.

In a bizarre twist to this narrative, it is now being reported that Neymar and Biancardi supposedly have an arrangement wherein the PSG forward is allowed to cheat. According to gossip website Em Off, Neymar has been given three rules to live by with regard to his extracurricular activity, so to speak (h/t Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post):

“The reported ‘agreement' between the couple is that Neymar could stay with other girls, as long as he is discreet about the relationship; he is ‘forbidden' to be with call girls and make ‘love' without a condom; and ‘he can not kiss them on the mouth.'

“The 31-year-old winger is reportedly ‘free to flirt and even have sex with other women,' despite his commitment to Biancardi.”

If this is true, then perhaps Neymar broke one of Biancardi's golden rules. Whatever the case might be, it is clear that she was deeply hurt by this incident, which is what prompted a public apology from the football sensation.

Neymar's child with Biancardi will be his second. He has an 11-year-old boy, Davi Lucca, with ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas.