Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is considering moving away from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) this summer. The former Newcastle United man spent the last season on loan at AS Roma and has now returned to the French capital.

It is surprising, considering Wijnaldum has been surplus to requirements after the way he was playing under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. The German manager once called him the perfect midfielder. Wijnaldum left Liverpool as a free agent in 2021 for PSG. However, his tenure in the French capital was nothing short of a nightmare. As a result of his struggles in France, he was named the “Ligue 1 Flop of the Year”.

After his loan move to AS Roma, his problems didn’t finish as he suffered from a tibia fracture during a practice session, keeping him sidelined for most of the season. Moreover, he failed to make it to the Netherlands squad for the 2022 World Cup.

It is reported that Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven are possible destinations for Wijnaldum this summer. However, the Dutch midfielder has said that returning to the Netherlands is not his priority right now.

“I've read all sorts of things about PSV and Feyenoord over the past few days,” Wijnaldum explained while on international duty with the Netherlands. “I will keep all options open this summer. But a return to the Netherlands is not my first option now.”

Wijnaldum’s tenure at PSG and AS Roma completely differs from what it was at Liverpool. This is the same player who only missed 11 of the 190 Premier League games during his time at Anfield. He made a total of 237 appearances for the Reds, scoring 22 goals.