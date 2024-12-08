Purdue football is hiring UNLV coach Barry Odom to lead its football program, per Action Network. Odom did a remarkable job turning around a UNLV program that had struggled for years. He's now tasked with doing the same thing for the Boilermakers, who have long struggled in the Big Ten.

Odom was a hot candidate this cycle, and had been mentioned for other jobs including the opening at West Virginia. He leaves UNLV after taking the Rebels to the Mountain West conference championship. The squad bowed to Boise State, 21-7.

This story will be updated.