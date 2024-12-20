ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Purdue has been a solid team this year, but they are going up against a juggernaut in Auburn. The Tigers are playing like the best team in college basketball this year. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a prediction and pick for the Purdue-Auburn game.

This season, Purdue is 8-3, with notable wins against Yale, Alabama, NC State, Ole Miss, and Maryland. Their losses have been to Marquette, Penn State, and Texas A&M. Trey Kaufman-Renn has emerged as the best player for the Boilermakers this year. The Boilermakers have taken a step back after last year, but they are still a very good team and should be able to find some success against Auburn.

Auburn is 10-1, with notable wins against Houston, Iowa State, North Carolina, Memphis, and Ohio State. Their only loss was to Duke. This team goes as Johni Broome this year as he is playing. The Tigers have looked almost unstoppable this year and seem primed for a run to win the national championship. They can win in this game and make a statement at home against the Big Ten.

Here are the Purdue-Auburn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Purdue-Auburn Odds

Purdue: +9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +340

Auburn: -9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Purdue vs. Auburn

Time: 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue has been solid on offense this year. They score 77.2 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 49.4%, and have a three-point percentage of 40.1%. Three Boilermakers players are averaging over double digits this season, with Trey Kauffman-Renn leading at 18.2 points per game. Then, Braden Smith leads in assists with 8.5 per game. Trey Kauffman-Renn is the biggest key for Purdue on offense, but Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith have also been great. Purdue should be able to score on Auburn, but the Tigers have a great defense, and it won't be easy. Purdue has the playmakers, but Auburn has the advantage with better athletes, and that might be the difference in this matchup.

Auburn's defense has been great this year. They allow 70.4 points per game, 42.8% from the field, and 31.5% from behind the arc. Then, Trey Kauffman-Renn has been the best rebounder this season, with 6.5 per game. Next, Camden Heide leads the team in blocks with 0.5 per game. Finally, Braden Smith leads the team in steals at two per game. Auburn has been red-hot on offense this year, and it will be a massive challenge for the Boilermakers to defend. This will decide the game. Purdue has a solid defense, but Auburn has the ability to start an avalanche on the Boilermakers in this game.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn's offense has played well this year. They score 87.4 points per game, have a 50.5% field goal percentage, and a 38.2% three-point shooting percentage. Six Tigers are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Johni Broome leading at 18.1 points per game. Broome also leads the team in assists at 3.5 per game. Auburn is playing great offense this year, and it all goes through Johni Broome, a candidate for player of the year in college football. Outside of Broome, the Tigers are extremely balanced on offense and should be able to score against Purdue. The Boilermakers have been solid on defense, but with the Tigers' balance, they should be able to score and have an opportunity to overwhelm them at home.

Auburn's defense has played well this year. They allow 65.1 points per game, 38.9% from the field, and 31.2% from behind the arc. Down low, Johni Broome has been a beast and leads the team in rebounding at 11.5 per game. He also leads the team in blocks per game at 2.7 and is one of two Tigers averaging over one block per game. Finally, Tahaad Pettiford leads the team in steals with 1.1 per game. The Tigers have the athletes and defenders to completely swarm Purdue at home. The Boilermakers are not as athletic but instead are efficient, and with Auburn's athletes, they will bother them at home.

Final Purdue-Auburn Prediction & Pick

Purdue has been solid this year, but they are in for a long game in this matchup against Auburn. The Tigers have been dominant on both sides of the court and have the best player in this game, Johni Broome, down low. Thanks to their defense, the Tigers should overwhelm Purdue in this game and then start a scoring avalanche on them at home. Auburn should win and cover in this game at home.

Final Purdue-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Auburn -9.5 (-105)