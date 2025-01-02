ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Purdue Minnesota prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Purdue Minnesota.

The Purdue Boilermakers need to prove they are ready to handle life on the road in the Big Ten Conference this season. They got whacked at Penn State when they ventured away from home in league play. That game went the wrong way early, and Purdue could never turn it back in the other direction. That loss stung, but it could actually benefit the Boilermakers here. This next road game could be a time when Purdue learns from past experiences and doesn't flinch when things go wrong. Coach Matt Painter will surely stress to his team in the locker room the importance of staying strong and riding out adversity. Words, though, can't be a substitute for actual crunch-time composure under pressure.

Purdue is no longer the dominant team it was the previous few seasons with Zach Edey. Now Purdue has to be that much better at every position on the floor just to be competitive, let alone victorious. The Boilermakers are living in a world in which they can't rely on one guy to be their leader and primary scorer and defender. All give guys on the court have to band together and become greater than the sum of their parts. Purdue is 9-4 so far this season. The record reflects a more modestly skilled team compared to what the Boilers have had in the recent past. Not having as high a ceiling means every player needs to be very on task and maximize his abilities. Painter has to squeeze the most he can out of every player he puts on the floor.

This game is an interesting test for Purdue because, on paper — and in terms of comparing talent — Purdue is better than Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are 8-5 overall and 0-2 in Big Ten play. They are likely to become one of the worst teams in the conference, a team which has to play in the first round of the five-round Big Ten Tournament while the top teams get a double bye straight into the quarterfinals. Purdue can perhaps dream of winning the conference, but first, the Boilermakers need to make sure they can avoid losing to the worst teams in the conference. A road trip to Minnesota is an instant measurement of how disciplined and focused Purdue can be. A mature team gets the job done. An immature team could allow this game to slip away. Let's see what Purdue is made of in The Barn, Williams Arena.

Here are the Purdue-Minnesota College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Purdue-Minnesota Odds

Purdue: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -265

Minnesota: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +215

Over: 135.5 (-112)

Under: 135.5 (-108)

How to Watch Purdue vs Minnesota

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Boilermakers are simply a better team, full stop. Purdue beat Alabama earlier this season. The Boilermakers have been competitive against quality opposition. Minnesota's body of work — its combination of wins and losses — isn't in the same zip code as Purdue's. This is a runaway for the Boilers.

Why Minnesota Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue on the road in the Big Ten is not a sure bet. The Boilermakers were thrashed by Penn State. Minnesota, with an active and enthusiastic performance, can possibly ambush Purdue outright. At the very least, Minnesota can stay close enough to cover the spread.

Final Purdue-Minnesota Prediction & Pick

We think Purdue is significantly better than Minnesota. Take Purdue.

Final Purdue-Minnesota Prediction & Pick: Purdue -6.5