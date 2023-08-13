As we gear up for the 2023 NFL season, fans of fantasy football are buzzing about a fresh face on the field. That is rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston, now part of the Los Angeles Chargers. With his impressive college football journey and interesting current player comparisons, Johnston might just make waves in the fantasy football world. This article takes a deep dive into what we can expect from Johnston in the fantasy football arena this year. We'll explore his skills and how the team's performance might affect his value. Get ready to learn why Quentin Johnston could change the fantasy football game this season.

Keep in mind that the Chargers snagged Johnston with the 21st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. This made him the second wide receiver chosen. Even though he's a rookie, he'll be vying for chances to catch the ball in a lineup already stocked with pass-catching talent. Don't fret, though. Take note that the Chargers' offense is built to support multiple pass-catchers. This sets the stage for Johnston to make a strong fantasy impact from the get-go.

Let's Take a Look at Johnston's College Football Days

Before we dive into Johnston's potential in fantasy football, let's pause and appreciate his college football achievements. While he was a standout at TCU, Johnston wowed fans with his explosiveness and knack for making plays. Standing tall at 6'4, he's a force to be reckoned with on the field. His accomplishments in college build high expectations for his journey in the pros.

During his time at TCU, Quentin Johnston emerged as a promising player. Of course, this boosted his NFL prospects as a junior. In that season, he caught 60 passes, racked up 1,069 receiving yards, and scored six touchdowns. Though he might not be the fastest sprinter, his “speed score” still impresses. In addition, his 6'4 frame is a trait that coaches often value in a wide receiver.

How He Measures Up Against Others

When we talk about a player's potential in fantasy football, it's important to gauge how they compare to other players in their position. In Johnston's case, his blend of size, speed, and athleticism sets him apart from other rookie wide receivers. With his ability to grab contested catches and create space, he could easily become a favored target for Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert. While it's early days, signs point to Johnston being one of the top rookies to watch in the wide receiver category this season. Right now, we have him ranked in the high 40s alongside guys like Allen Lazard and DJ Chark Jr.

A Look at the Chargers' Prospects

To get the full picture of what Johnston might bring to fantasy football, we can't overlook how the entire team performs and what that might mean for his value. The Los Angeles Chargers have been making steady progress. This is largely thanks to Herbert's skills. With a strong offensive line and a bunch of talented playmakers, the Chargers' offense has what it takes to shine in 2023. This is great news for Johnston. It should give him more chances to show off his talents and contribute to the team's success. An offense with firepower usually leads to more opportunities for players, like Johnston, to score points and make a fantasy impact.

As of now, the 2023 fantasy projection for this offense largely mirrors what they did in 2022. Austin Ekeler is a top-tier fantasy running back, and Justin Herbert sits among the top fantasy quarterbacks. They provide support for both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams as reliable fantasy starters. This leaves Quentin Johnston, Josh Palmer, and Gerald Everett in the supporting roles.

The share of opportunities for these three players depends heavily on how Johnston develops in his first year. Palmer might not see much action, and Everett could be sought after only for touchdown-dependent situations. This is if the Chargers are content to utilize Johnston on the field and work around his weaknesses.

Yet, there's a rookie buzz that might overshadow such uncertainties. In several leagues that have already drafted, Johnston's already snagging a spot within the top 100 picks as the 46th wide receiver off the board.

Looking at What Lies Ahead

In all, Quentin Johnston's fantasy football prospects for the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Chargers are exciting. Given his remarkable college performance, how he stacks up against fellow players, and the team's promising direction, Johnston could make a considerable impact in fantasy football. As you prepare for the upcoming season, keep an eye on Johnston's progress and his role in the Chargers' offense. Drafting him might be a smart move. Don't miss out on the chance to draft Johnston and potentially benefit from his game-changing abilities. Get ready for an exhilarating fantasy football season with him as your potential secret weapon.