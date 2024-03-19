Dan Schneider, the Nickelodeon producer and major focus on the new docuseries Quiet On Set, is speaking out.
This comes after allegations from actors, writers, and others that he was abusive, sexist, and vulgar during his time on Nickelodeon. THR reports of his response to the controversial series airing on ID.
Schneider viewed Investigation Discovery's Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which exposed the toxic work environment on Nickelodeon in the late '90s and early 2000s. It appears that it affected him and made him react to his past behaviors. He seems to realize that he acted pretty severely at times and is acknowledging a lot of what surfaced due to the series.
The producer addressed all of this to BooG!E, who portrayed T-Bo on iCarly during a brief interview. This comes following a response from his representative on Monday, which we reported on.
Dan Schneider's reaction to watching Quiet On Set
“Watching over the past two nights was very difficult,” The Amanda Show creator said. “Me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret. I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”
He added, “When I watched the show, I could see the hurt in some people's eyes and it made me feel awful and regretful and sorry. I wish I could go back, especially to those earlier years of my career, and bring the growth and the experience that I have now and just do a better job and never, ever feel like it was okay to be an asshole to anyone, ever.”
The third episode of Quiet On Set featured Drake Bell, who starred in Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show. He was the John Doe victim in the Brian Peck sexual assault case, which the series covered. Dan insists he did not hire him at Nickelodeon in this recent interview.
Schneider said, “When Drake and I talked and he told me about what happened, I was more devastated by that than anything that ever happened to me in my career thus far. And I told him, ‘I'm here for you.'”
He also discussed a time when Bell had to attend Peck's sentencing, and the predator had supporters there.
“A lot of them (were) pretty famous,” the producer said. “Of course Drake was devastated that that happened. And even more disappointing, 41 of those people wrote letters for Peck's character, letters praising him for who he was and asking for leniency.”
Would Dan have changed how things went down?
“There are definitely things that I would do differently,” he added. “The main thing that I would change is how I treat people and everyone. I definitely, at times, didn't give people the best of me. I didn't show enough patience. I could be cocky and definitely over-ambitious, and sometimes just straight up rude and obnoxious and I'm sorry that I ever was.”
Dan Schneider is credited for creating hit shows like The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, iCarly, Sam & Cat, and more. He was a rockstar in his day for creating entertaining content that kids ate up. So, knowing what happened behind the scenes is difficult to know.
However, it's good to hear from him. Now that we get a glimpse of his side of the story, it makes Quiet On Set even more compelling, knowing that there's truth to what people were saying about Nickelodeon and the producer who, in his own words, could be “cocky,” “over-ambitious,” “rude,” and “obnoxious.”
Will he be forgiven? That's up to everyone he affected.