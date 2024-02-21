Rachel Leviss responds to Tom Sandoval comparing their affair to 'Romeo & Juliet' and their "suicide pact."

It's no secret that Rachel Leviss and Tom Sandoval were repeatedly targeted online after word got out about their affair. However, Leviss is responding to Sandoval revealing private information between the two and allegedly saying the two had a “suicide pact.”

The two had deep conversations, and Leviss previously had to “talk him off a ledge” when trying to break things off with him.

“I mean, I even tried to break up with him before he went on Special Forces … and he was like, ‘Please don’t do this to me. Please don’t do this to me.’ And then started talking about how [his friend] Kyle Chan had to come over and remove the guns from his house. … Now I’m talking him off the ledge,” she said.

Rachel Leviss Reacts To Romeo & Juliet Comparison

However, nothing compared to Sandoval romanticizing their affair, which, according to Leviss, was inaccurately projected.

“That one I really went into deep processing with my therapist because it was like, ‘Whoa, why are you talking about this personal information that was like privy to only your ears,’” she shared on her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue. “Like this is a vulnerable topic, a vulnerable position for me to be sharing with you, and you're telling Teddi and Tamra and whoever else is listening to this popular podcast that I have had dark thoughts.”

“But the way that he said it too, he made it seem like we had a suicide pact like it was some Romeo and Juliet love story,” she continued. “Uhh! That really angered me.”

Leviss added that Sandova “crossed a boundary” by revealing that information and that it is “not OK to be discussing that personal emotional turmoil, state of mind with the rest of the world, and now it's a topic of conversation.”

Tom Sandoval Underfire For Comparing Affair Backlash To O.J. Simpson and George Floyd

Sandoval received backlash recently for his New York Times Magazine interview as he compared his affair with Leviss to the media's handling of O.J. Simpson and George Floyd. The reality star was referring to Simpson's 1994 murder trial and Floyd's 2020 death by Minneapolis police officer by Derek Chauvin.

“I’m not a pop-culture historian really,” Sandoval said to The New York Times Magazine. “But I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?”

He later apologized on his Instagram Story Tuesday (Feb. 20), writing, “My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I'm incredibly sorry and embarrassed.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.