Radio Silence‘s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed Ready or Not, the fifth and sixth Scream films, and now Abigail. Two of those films may share a unique connection per the directing duo.
Speaking with Collider, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett seemed open to the idea of Ready or Not and Abigail taking place in the same universe.
“There is a portrait in the background of one of the scenes of Henry Czerny's [character],” Bettinelli-Olpin said.
“I mean, it would be a grandfather, [or] great-grandfather,” Gillett added.
Regardless of the minute details, the Radio Silence duo do believe that there is a shared connection. “There is a little bit of a tied universe to Ready or Not,” he concluded.
Speaking of Ready or Not, the duo said “anything is possible” regarding them handing the reins to another filmmaker. “I don't think that that's a movie that we'll stand in the way of in any way,” Gillett said. “We love what Guy [Busick] and Ryan designed for the sequel.”
Ready or Not followed a wealthy family with a strange tradition. Upon being married into the family, the living family members have to play a game. In the film, it was a deadly game of hide and seek. Samara Weaving led the ensemble, which also featured Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien, Andie MacDowell, and Henry Czerny.
Radio Silence's Scream tenure
The film was a hit, grossing over $55 million at the box office. It helped pave the way for their takeover of the Scream series.
Beginning with the fifth Scream film in 2022, Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett took over. They had a tall task, filling in for the late Wes Craven. However, they found success with their films.
The fifth film grossed over $130 million at the box office after over a decade since the previous installment. A sequel was quickly made and came out one year later, grossing $169 million during its theatrical run.
While franchise stalwarts like Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette returned for the fifth film, Radio Silence's films introduced fans to a new slew of faces. The Core Four was made up of the characters played by Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown.
However, Radio Silence would not return for Scream 7. Christopher Landon was set to helm the project. However, Barrera was fired from the film after her social media posts regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict. Jenna Ortega also exited the project before Landon did too.
Neve Campbell, who sat out of the sixth film over a contractual dispute, will return in the seventh film. Kevin Williamson, the creator of the Scream series, will direct the film.
Meanwhile, Radio Silence just released their latest film, Abigail. The film is a loose retelling of Dracula's Daughter from Universal's Classic Monsters series. It follows a group of kidnappers who bite off more than they can chew.
Scream star Melissa Barrera stars in the film alongside Alisha Weir, Dan Stevens, and Kathryn Newton. Kevin Durand, Angus Cloud, Will Catlett, and Giancarlo Esposito also star in the film.
Abigail is in theaters.