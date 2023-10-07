The Las Vegas Raiders have had a slow start to their 2023 NFL season. They have won just one game and lost three. This has put them in third place in the AFC West. The Raiders have shown some promising signs, but there is still room for improvement. In this article, we will identify the two best trades that the Las Vegas Raiders must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline to improve their chances of making the playoffs.

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 NFL season so far

The Raiders have not had the start they wanted for the 2023 NFL season. With a 1-3 record, they are currently behind the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in their division. The Raiders started the season with a 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos but then lost their next three games to the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Raiders have shown some promising signs on offense. However, with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo dealing with injuries, they have not had much consistency. However, the defense has struggled at times, giving up an average of 25.3 points per game. They currently rank among the bottom 10 teams in terms of scoring defense. The Raiders will need to improve on both sides of the ball if they want to make the playoffs this season.

Two best trades that the Las Vegas Raiders must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline

Trade for a veteran cornerback

Before the 2023 NFL trade deadline, the Las Vegas Raiders should make two strategic moves to strengthen their team. First, they should target a veteran cornerback, given their struggles in that position due to injuries. One potential acquisition could be Stephon Gilmore from the Dallas Cowboys. Remember that he's a former Defensive Player of the Year who could significantly bolster the Raiders' secondary. Alternatively, Jaylon Johnson of the Chicago Bears, a dependable cover corner, could be pursued if the Gilmore deal falls through. Acquiring either of these talented cornerbacks would greatly enhance the Raiders' defense. This is especially true considering the current injury woes plaguing their secondary.

Trade Josh Jacobs

Another crucial trade the Raiders should consider is dealing star running back Josh Jacobs to the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are facing offensive challenges with uncertainty surrounding their QB situation. This makes them an ideal trade partner. Jacobs, last year's leading rusher for the Raiders, has underperformed over their first four games. Right now, he has 166 rushing yards on 62 carries. That's a paltry 2.7 yards per carry average. He could benefit from a change in scenery. Meanwhile, the Raiders could benefit from giving more opportunities to someone like Zamir White. White is currently putting up 4.9 yards per carry.

As for the Cardinals, they are in a rebuilding phase under head coach Jonathan Gannon. For sure, they could benefit from Jacobs' talents as a dynamic rusher and pass-catching back. He could be a considerably good upgrade over James Conner. This move would allow the Cardinals to fortify their offense and make the most of Jacobs' capabilities.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, by addressing their cornerback needs with a veteran acquisition and trading Josh Jacobs to the Cardinals, the Las Vegas Raiders can position themselves for a stronger performance in the 2023 NFL season. These moves would not only address their immediate concerns but also set them on a path to compete effectively against top teams in the AFC.