Antonio Pierce set the expectations high

The Las Vegas Raiders have their general manager and head coach going into the offseason in Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco. Antonio Pierce secured the full-time head coaching job after an impressive stint as the interim head coach after Josh McDaniels was fired in 2023, and in his press conference after being named the full-time head coach, he spoke about the vision for the team to bring home a Lombardi Trophy.

“Our vision is clear: win the division, getting into the playoffs and hoist that Lombardi Trophy. That's not a promise. That's our vision,” Antonio Pierce said, via Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee.

After a 3-5 start to the season, Josh McDaniels was fired, then Pierce went 5-4 for the remainder of the season. The Raiders players rallied around Pierce, and advocated for him to get the full-time job going into the offseason. Players like Maxx Crosby even tweeted in support of Pierce as the Raiders went through the process of deciding their next head coach.

Pierce will work with general manager Tom Telesco, who comes over from the Los Angeles Chargers and has a lot of familiarity with the Raiders roster from being in the same division and seeing them twice a year.

It is clear that Pierce can win over people with his words, as he did with the roster in the 2023 season, and likely did with the Raiders fans throughout the season and in this press conference. He is setting the standard high, and it will be interesting to see if he can achieve that goal in his tenure as head coach.