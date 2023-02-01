Considered a dark-horse Super Bowl contender, the Las Vegas Raiders failed to live up to expectations. The team opened 2-6, its worst start since 2018, ultimately missing the playoffs. Las Vegas finished 6-11 this season, the fourth-worst record in the AFC. The Raiders have yet to make it to the postseason in back-to-back years since all the way back in 2002.

Following a disappointing 2022 campaign, head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler should be very active over the offseason. One of the areas they will certainly have to work on is the quarterback position.

After nine years with the franchise, Derek Carr and Las Vegas agreed in late December that he would step away from the team after he was benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the remainder of the season. With Carr as a starter, the Raiders went 63-79 as he made the Pro Bowl four times.

Because of that, the Raiders are in pursuit of a new starting quarterback. To make matters worse, future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady, who was linked with the team many times, announced his retirement on Wednesday. That takes one of the biggest names off the table for Las Vegas. Still, the team has plenty of options to work with.

With that being said, here are the best quarterback options for the Raiders in 2023 now that Tom Brady has retired.

3. Aaron Rodgers

While a star like Brady is off the table, there is another available one, at least for now. Aaron Rodgers could be in the trade market after spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

In 2022, he completed 64.6% of his passes for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns against 12 picks. Just the year before, the veteran received his fourth MVP trophy.

Should he join the Raiders, Rodgers would reunite with his longtime teammate Davante Adams. With Rodgers and the Packers, the wide receiver earned five Pro Bowl selections and led the league in receiving yards in 2020. A reunion with Adams could attract Rodgers to force a trade to Las Vegas, which could be an ideal scenario for all parties.

The main issue is Rodgers’ age. He will be 40 by the end of the 2023 season and has been in retirement rumors for some time now. Getting him would certainly improve the quarterback position in the short term. However, the front office would probably need to go after another replacement real soon if Rodgers retires after playing for the Raiders.

Another thing to consider is that he is set to make close to $60 million in 2023. Acquiring him could limit what the team can make in the offseason, including re-signing players such as rushing leader Josh Jacobs.

2. Drafting a quarterback

Perhaps the easier path for the Raiders to replace Carr is selecting a new franchise quarterback in the draft. The 2023 class is full of young players for the position which is helpful. Las Vegas has the No. 7 pick, which means there will likely be a good quarterback option still available.

The team could select Kentucky’s Will Levis, who led the Wildcats to wins against three ranked schools in 2022. Also, Florida’s Anthony Richardson should be available at No. 7. The former Gator had 17 passing touchdowns as well as nine rushing scores in just his first year as a full-time starter.

If the Raiders decide to trade up, especially with the Chicago Bears at No. 1, they would have even better options. Heisman winner Bryce Young should be one of the first names off the board after going 23-4 as a starter and leading the Alabama Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff in 2021.

Las Vegas could also go for Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. The former Buckeye went 21-3 as a starter and was a two-time All-American as well as a Heisman finalist this past season.

Whether the Raiders trade up or stay at No. 7, they have some solid quarterback options to select and build their future around.

1. Lamar Jackson

If the team decides to find a new quarterback in free agency, Lamar Jackson is the best name out there. The dual-threat Raven declined an extension with Baltimore last year, believing he was worth more. Before his injury, he showed he still has some MVP-level play in him.

In 12 games with him, the Ravens went 8-4. Jackson completed 62.3% of his passes for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns versus seven picks. He also added 764 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

Jackson is only 26 and has shown he can bounce back from injuries in the past. Signing him to a long contract would likely solve the quarterback situation for multiple years, allowing the team to go after other positions in the draft and in future free agencies.

All things considered, Jackson would be one of, if not the best option at quarterback for the Raiders. He brings playoff experience, dual-threat abilities, and, most importantly, is still very young.