Raiders gets major Darren Waller update after Week 5 injury

The Las Vegas Raiders are working on turning their offense around after a slow start to the 2022 season. They have a favorable Week 8 matchup against a beat up New Orleans Saints team, and it looks they finally got some good news on Darren Waller’s injury status after being without him in their Week 7 victory over the Houston Texans.

Darren Waller injury update

Waller has been dealing with a hamstring injury since all the way back in training camp, and it has clearly limited him early in the season, even when he’s been on the field. Waller re-aggravated the injury in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Raiders Week 6 bye didn’t give him enough time to recover. That appears to have changed heading into Week 8, as Waller returned to the practice field today for the first time since Week 5.

Via Tashan Reed:

“Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) will practice today for the first time since getting hurt in Week 5.”

This is great news for the Raiders offense, as their passing attack hasn’t gotten off to the start they envisioned this season. The offense has been powered by Josh Jacobs on the ground in recent weeks, which has helped make up for things. But in order for the team to truly reach their full potential, they are going to need the passing attack to step up moving forward.

Getting Waller back on the field will certainly help, as he’s been one of Carr’s most trusted targets over the past few seasons. If Waller has fully shaken his hamstring injury, that could allow him to explode throughout the remainder of the season. And for a Raiders team trying to climb their way back up the AFC West standings, that could be the difference between making or missing the postseason.