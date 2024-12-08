The Las Vegas Raiders will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14, but they're dealing with a few injuries on the offensive end, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is expected to play vs. the Buccaneers, per source,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Raiders RB Alexander Mattison, also listed as questionable for Sunday due to an ankle injury, is not expected to play vs. the Bucs, per source.”

The Raiders' offense has had a few injuries, including one to Aidan O'Connell, but head coach Antonio Pierce said that he's good to go.

With the Raiders at 2-10 for the season, it would be nice to see another game where they compete hard similar to their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, but it's hard to know what to expect from this team every week.

Can the Raiders keep their momentum going?

Even though the Raiders didn't beat the Chiefs, it felt like they found something in their team that allowed them to compete so hard. They were one play away from ultimately losing, but the Chiefs always find a way to win, which has been the story for them for most of the season.

It was Aidan O'Connell who stepped up for the Raiders in that game, completing 23 of his 35 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buccaneers are a team that has been rolling as of late, and they're trying to win their division and get a playoff spot, so nothing will be easy. If the Raiders come out with that same mentality they had against the Chiefs, they can make this game interesting as well. The Buccaneers aren't as good as the Chiefs, but they do have weapons on both sides of the ball that should be accounted for.