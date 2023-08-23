The Las Vegas Raiders announced two new free agent signings to the defensive side of the ball ahead of Week 1, signing defensive tackle Doug Costin and linebacker Isaac Darkangelo.

Doug Costin will wear #60, while Isaac Darkangelo will wear #53, according to the Raiders PR department.

Costin, 25, has two years of NFL experience with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Costin joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2020, playing in 12 games during his rookie season. He played in just one game in 2021 before continuing his playing career in the XFL and USFL.

Doug Costin had 33 tackles and a fumble recovery in Jacksonville in his rookie season. He played his college ball at the University of Miami Ohio.

Isaac Darkangelo, 23, was with the Detroit Lions before being waived late in the Spring. The rookie linebacker from Illinois was a Big Ten honorable mention and led a stout Illini defense in tackles his senior year with 71 total. Darkangelo played two years at Illinois after transferring his sophomore year from DII school Northern Michigan. Darkangelo was undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Raiders did not announce any subsequent moves or releases to clear roster spots for either player.

Las Vegas finished a disappointing 6-11 in Josh McDaniels' first season as head coach. The Raiders ranked 26th in the league in points allowed, and last in turnovers forced. While Costin and Darkangelo will likely only serve as depth on the roster, the defensive side of the ball could use some personnel improvements moving forward given last year's defensive output.

The Raiders do have some young talent joining this year's team, including No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson.

The Raiders will kick off the 2023 season on the road against the Denver Broncos in Week 1.